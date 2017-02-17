From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War View other events for the week of 3/12/2017

The Commemoration of the 6th Anniversary of Fukushima Meltdown---- "Kindle A Light on The Date Sunday March 12 Time 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM Location Details Berkeley Public Central Library, at Community Room on 3rd floor

2090 Kittredge St ( at Shattuck), Berkeley Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author No Nukes Action, Earth Gathering, Eclipse Ris

----The Commemoration of the 6th Anniversary of Fukushima Meltdown----

福島メルトダウン６周年にあたり

"Kindle A Light on The Darkness of Our Time~Militarization, Racism and Nuclear Dangers~"

『この闇に光をともそう！〜軍国主義・差別主義・核の危険〜』

DATE & TIME : Sunday March 12

1:30 pm to 3:30 pm ( Door opens at 1:00 pm )

P L A C E : Berkeley Public Central Library, at Community Room on 3rd floor

2090 Kittredge St ( at Shattuck), Berkeley

SPONCORS : Earth Gathering（続・地球の集まり）, No Nukes Action

CO-SPONSOR: Miho Kim Lee (金美穂) of Eclipse Rising

For more event information:



original image (4032x3024)



Japanese Americans Unify Against Racism Xenophobia & Attacks On Minoriities in San Francisco

https://youtu.be/T13pKptpLSA

Hundreds of Japanese Americans, Japanese and opponents of the growing racial, religious hatred rallied in San Francisco to speak out. The talked about the growing racism, xenophobia and growing attacks on minorities and LBFT. Participants also talked about the affect on themselves and their families of the incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans, Peruvian Japanese and Japanese in concentration camps during the 2nd world war.

The rally was on November 22, 2016 at the Peace Plaza in San Francisco Japan town and youth also spoke out about how they are a being affected.

This rally was sponsored by the Bay Area Day of Remembrance Consortium.

Production of Labor Video Project

Japanese students marched in Tokyo against privatization after the Abe government plant to register the students for a military draft to support the war drive by the Abe government. http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/