Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
The Commemoration of the 6th Anniversary of Fukushima Meltdown---- "Kindle A Light on The
Date Sunday March 12
Time 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Public Central Library, at Community Room on 3rd floor
2090 Kittredge St ( at Shattuck), Berkeley
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorNo Nukes Action, Earth Gathering, Eclipse Ris
3/12 Berkeley ----The Commemoration of the 6th Anniversary of Fukushima Meltdown---- "Kindle A Light on The Darkness of Our Time~Militarization, Racism and Nuclear Dangers~"
----The Commemoration of the 6th Anniversary of Fukushima Meltdown----
　　　　　福島メルトダウン６周年にあたり
"Kindle A Light on The Darkness of Our Time~Militarization, Racism and Nuclear Dangers~"
　　　　　　　　　　　　　『この闇に光をともそう！〜軍国主義・差別主義・核の危険〜』
DATE & TIME : Sunday March 12
1:30 pm to 3:30 pm ( Door opens at 1:00 pm )
P L A C E : Berkeley Public Central Library, at Community Room on 3rd floor
2090 Kittredge St ( at Shattuck), Berkeley
SPONCORS : Earth Gathering（続・地球の集まり）, No Nukes Action http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
CO-SPONSOR: Miho Kim Lee (金美穂) of Eclipse Rising
ADMISSION : Free
japan_anti-nuke_painting.jpg
For more event information:
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 17th, 2017 11:07 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
§Japanese & Japanese Americans At SF Peace Plaza Protest Attacks On Muslims & Immigrants
by No Nukes Action, Earth Gathering, Eclipse Ris Friday Feb 17th, 2017 11:07 AM
sm_japan_sf_peace_plaza_rally11-22-16.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Japanese and Japanese Americans are rallying against the growing racist and xenophobic attacks on Muslims and other immigrants.

Japanese Americans Unify Against Racism Xenophobia & Attacks On Minoriities in San Francisco
https://youtu.be/T13pKptpLSA
Hundreds of Japanese Americans, Japanese and opponents of the growing racial, religious hatred rallied in San Francisco to speak out. The talked about the growing racism, xenophobia and growing attacks on minorities and LBFT. Participants also talked about the affect on themselves and their families of the incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans, Peruvian Japanese and Japanese in concentration camps during the 2nd world war.
The rally was on November 22, 2016 at the Peace Plaza in San Francisco Japan town and youth also spoke out about how they are a being affected.
This rally was sponsored by the Bay Area Day of Remembrance Consortium.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
§Japanese High School Students Protesting Militarization
by No Nukes Action, Earth Gathering, Eclipse Ris Friday Feb 17th, 2017 11:07 AM
japan_high_school_students_protest_militarization10_2_15.jpg
Japanese students marched in Tokyo against privatization after the Abe government plant to register the students for a military draft to support the war drive by the Abe government.
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
