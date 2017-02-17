|
§Japanese & Japanese Americans At SF Peace Plaza Protest Attacks On Muslims & Immigrants
Japanese and Japanese Americans are rallying against the growing racist and xenophobic attacks on Muslims and other immigrants.
Japanese Americans Unify Against Racism Xenophobia & Attacks On Minoriities in San Francisco
https://youtu.be/T13pKptpLSA
Hundreds of Japanese Americans, Japanese and opponents of the growing racial, religious hatred rallied in San Francisco to speak out. The talked about the growing racism, xenophobia and growing attacks on minorities and LBFT. Participants also talked about the affect on themselves and their families of the incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans, Peruvian Japanese and Japanese in concentration camps during the 2nd world war.
The rally was on November 22, 2016 at the Peace Plaza in San Francisco Japan town and youth also spoke out about how they are a being affected.
This rally was sponsored by the Bay Area Day of Remembrance Consortium.
Japanese students marched in Tokyo against privatization after the Abe government plant to register the students for a military draft to support the war drive by the Abe government.