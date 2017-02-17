top
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Movement to End the New Jim Crow: Reimagining Justice
Date Thursday February 23
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
First Congregational Church, 2501 Harrison St., Oakland, CA
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSURJ Bay Area
Emailsurjbasebuilding [at] gmail.com
For many communities, people of color, and activists in the fight for racial justice, the abolitionist movement never ended. Racial oppression was not vanquished by the Emancipation Proclamation, the Civil Rights Act or the election of President Obama. Our society has found new, violent ways to enforce racial inequality.

Michelle Alexander states in her book "The New Jim Crow," “We have not ended racial caste in America; we have merely redesigned it.” In response, scholars, activists and organizers are building a powerful movement to demand an end to mass incarceration.

The Bay Area chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) will hold a discussion on February 23 featuring movement leaders to address how we can dismantle the New Jim Crow and fight for a visionary new system together.

Speakers:
• Fania Davis, Executive Director, Restorative Justice for Oakland Youth
• Dorsey Nunn, Co-Founder, All of Us or None and Executive Director, Legal Services for Prisoners with Children
• Zachary Norris, Executive Director, Ella Baker Center for Human Rights
For more event information:
http://www.surjbayarea.org/movement_to_end...
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 17th, 2017 7:12 AM
