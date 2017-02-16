From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services
View other events for the week of 2/27/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Spanish Squatting Discussion
|
Date
|
Monday February 27
|
Time
|
6:00 PM
-
8:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Long Haul Infoshop, 3124 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley.
|
Event Type
|
Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|A. Iwasa
|
Please come hear a participant in the Spanish squaters' movement talk about both Barcelona and rural squatting.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 16th, 2017 8:29 PM