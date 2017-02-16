top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice
Documentary Screening & Panel Discussion, "I Am Not Your Negro"
Date Tuesday February 21
Time 7:15 PM - 7:15 PM
Location Details
Del Mar Theater, Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorNAACP, IHR-Fem Stud (UCSC) Cabrillo Hist Dept
I Am Not Your Negro, is an award-winning documentary on the life and writings of James Baldwin. In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, Remember This House, which was to be a revolutionary, personal account of three assassinated leaders who were also his close friends—Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. At the time of Baldwin’s death in 1987, he left behind only thirty completed pages of his manuscript. Now, in his incendiary new documentary, master filmmaker Raoul Peck (Sometimes in April, Lumumba) envisions the book James Baldwin never finished. Using only Baldwin’s words, either spoken by the man himself or read by Samuel L. Jackson, and a flood of rich archival material, Peck has crafted a radical, up-to-the-minute examination of race in America. I Am Not Your Negro is a poetic, eloquent and thought-provoking journey into black history that connects the past of the Civil Rights movement to the present of #BlackLivesMatter; it is a work that challenges the very definition of what America stands for. Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary Feature.
baldwin_flyer.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (317.2kb)
For more event information:
https://www.landmarktheatres.com/santacruz...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 16th, 2017 5:54 PM
