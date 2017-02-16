



Interested in volunteering at the swap? We would love to have your help! Email:



Event website:

Cost: Free if you bring food and seeds to share OR suggested donation of $5-$20. No one turned away for lack of funds!

Event Phone: 510-548-2220 x239

Event Email:

This event is wheelchair accessible.

Join us for a fun and festive Annual Seed Exchange hosted by the Bay Area Seed Interchange Library (BASIL). Come swap home-grown garden seeds, share a potluck supper, enjoy live music with Mud Fence and the company of fantastic local gardeners and earth stewards. Visit the great Richmond Grows website for info on how to save seeds.Interested in volunteering at the swap? We would love to have your help! Email: carrie [at] ecologycenter.org Event website: http://bayareaseedswap.brownpapertickets.com/ Cost: Free if you bring food and seeds to share OR suggested donation of $5-$20. No one turned away for lack of funds!Event Phone: 510-548-2220 x239Event Email: carrie [at] ecologycenter.org This event is wheelchair accessible.

original image (3300x3948)

http://ecologycenter.org/events/bay-area-s... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 16th, 2017 2:27 PM