Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 3/10/2017
Bay Area Seed Swap and Exchange
Date Friday March 10
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
2530 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorEcology Center
Join us for a fun and festive Annual Seed Exchange hosted by the Bay Area Seed Interchange Library (BASIL). Come swap home-grown garden seeds, share a potluck supper, enjoy live music with Mud Fence and the company of fantastic local gardeners and earth stewards. Visit the great Richmond Grows website for info on how to save seeds.

Interested in volunteering at the swap? We would love to have your help! Email: carrie [at] ecologycenter.org

Event website: http://bayareaseedswap.brownpapertickets.com/
Cost: Free if you bring food and seeds to share OR suggested donation of $5-$20. No one turned away for lack of funds!
Event Phone: 510-548-2220 x239
Event Email: carrie [at] ecologycenter.org
This event is wheelchair accessible.
sm_seed_swap_color_3_copy.jpg
original image (3300x3948)
For more event information:
http://ecologycenter.org/events/bay-area-s...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 16th, 2017 2:27 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
