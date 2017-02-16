top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 3/22/2017
Coalition on Homelessness Presents: Homelessness 101 Workshop
Date Wednesday March 22
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Location Details
San Francisco Main Library Hispanic/Latino Room
100 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSam Lew
Emailslew [at] cohsf.org
Phone415-346-3740
In this workshop, the Coalition on Homelessness will focus on common myths about homelessness and go over some basic knowledge about SF homelessness and housing crisis. Who is homeless? What are the causes of homelessness? Should I give panhandlers money? The workshop will be led by four of our fierce activists, who are all currently or formerly homeless people.

We will have an informal Q and A afterward and discuss how you can get involved.

sm_coalition-on-homelessness.jpg
original image (1500x500)
For more event information:
http://www.cohsf.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 16th, 2017 11:58 AM
Add Your Comments
