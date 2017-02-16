In this workshop, the Coalition on Homelessness will focus on common myths about homelessness and go over some basic knowledge about SF homelessness and housing crisis. Who is homeless? What are the causes of homelessness? Should I give panhandlers money? The workshop will be led by four of our fierce activists, who are all currently or formerly homeless people.



We will have an informal Q and A afterward and discuss how you can get involved.





