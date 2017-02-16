From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing, and Public Services
|
Coalition on Homelessness Presents: Homelessness 101 Workshop
|
Date
|
Wednesday March 22
|
Time
|
6:00 PM
-
7:30 PM
|
Location Details
|
San Francisco Main Library Hispanic/Latino Room
100 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94102
|
Event Type
|
Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Sam Lew
|Email
|slew [at] cohsf.org
|Phone
|415-346-3740
|
In this workshop, the Coalition on Homelessness will focus on common myths about homelessness and go over some basic knowledge about SF homelessness and housing crisis. Who is homeless? What are the causes of homelessness? Should I give panhandlers money? The workshop will be led by four of our fierce activists, who are all currently or formerly homeless people.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 16th, 2017 11:58 AM
We will have an informal Q and A afterward and discuss how you can get involved.