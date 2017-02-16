From the Open-Publishing Calendar
There Is No Hatred Here
Date
Sunday February 19
Time
1:00 PM
2:30 PM
Location Details
Unitarian Universalist Center
1187 Franklin/Geary Streets San Francisco
Event Type
Other
|M.Starks
The Human Rights Working Group of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of San
Francisco presents There Is No Hatred Here a powerful one play featuring Thomas
Robert Simpson from Afro Solo Theatre.
In There Is No Hatred Here, Thomas brings to life dramatic events of the Civil-
Rights Movement through voices of figures like Martin Luther King, Malcolm X
and Stokely Carmichael .
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 16th, 2017 10:41 AM