What Are Working People Facing And How Can They Defend Their Jobs, Lives and Families? Time To Use Workers Power!

Februrary 18, 2017 2:00PM

518 Valencia St. near 16th St.

San Francisco

The growing contradictions in capitalism, US trade wars and military moves toward world war are growing. The use of NAFTA to attack Mexican and Latino workers in the United States with ICE is escalating while US multi-nationals who own plants on both sides of the barder are busting unions and want slave labor like in San Quintin Baja where 80,000 indigenous workers and their families toil for Driscoll's Berries.

The rise of racist fascists who are organizing nationally are a direct result of this crisis and again raises the question of what working people and labor can do to fight back.

The massive attacks on public workers, pensions including defined pensions for all workers is now combined with the effort to have open shops nationally with 29 states already have "right to work" laws.

The Democrats at the same time are pushing for surrounding and attacking Russia while Trump wants to militarize the rest of the world threatening working people internationally. This forum will look at the growing attacks on Mexico and why NAFTA should be cancelled. It will also look at how we can unite workers in Mexico, Puerto Rico and the US and fight politically for a party for working people against continued support for the bankrupt Democrats.

We will also look at the attack on public education, privatization and the role of Education unions in supporting some charter schools while facing Betsy DeVos and what this now means.

It is time to go on the offensive.



SF Forum February 18, 2017 2:00PM

518 Valencia St. near 16th St.

San Francisco

War, Labor, Trump, NAFTA and The Border Walls

Support Driscoll Workers

Speakers:

Al Rojas, Co-founder UFWA

George Wright, UPWA, Professor

Kristyn Jones, UTR Activist Against Charters Privatization

Ricardo Ortiz, Activist in Solidarity With Puerto Rican Workers

Fatima Garcia, LCLAA Sacramento

For more information

(415)282-1908

(916)712-4251



Sponsored by United Public Workers For Action

For additional media:

http://www.upwa.info/documents/statement-US-Mexico.htm







March 5 Action On The Border Unite The Workers and People Of Mexico and the US Against Racist Attacks, Borders and Union Busting

5 de marzo de 2017 Acción Unida Laboral Estadounidense-Mexicana Sobre Frontera-March 5, 2017 US-Mexican Labor Unity Action On Border

March 5, 2017 US-Mexican Labor Unity Action On Border

https://www.facebook.com/lclaasacramento/?fref=ts



BRING YOUR LADDERS !!

TRAIGAN SUS ESCALERAS !!

We call on all Activist & Autonomous Community grassroots Organizations Students,Labor Unions & Boycott Driscoll's Supporters In an International call Day of Action at the U.S. México Border on March 5,2017 at Both Border Entry ways " The Village clown & Idiot" Wants to Build the Wall of Hate & Racism we will Help Bringing It Down We invite all to Join in this Day of Action !

Llamamos Todas y Todos están Invitados al Tumbar

El Muro del Odió y Racismo el día 5 de Marzo,2017 tanto de EUA Como de el Lado de México nos Veremos Ese Día para asegurar Nuestra Solidaridad con los Mexicanos y Mexicanas como seres Humanos de Ambos lados Uñidos!"

Allí nos Veremos y ya no Andar a la Defensa más la Ofensiva y Que No Hay otra Parlante !"

"If he a young man in a "Direct Action" crosses the Border & plants his Fathers "Driscoll's Strike Flag !

What would you Do ?.

"Si el el Hijo de un Jornalero Agrícola se da de el Cruzar entre la Varías de la Frontera de plantar las Banderas de la Huelga de la Driscoll de "Aquí les recuerdo luchamos por nuestra Dignidad y la Justicia Social !," Ahora que hicieras tu persona ?.

We call on all Activist & Autonomous Community grassroots Organizations Students,Labor Unions & Boycott Driscoll's Supporters In an International call Day of Action at the U.S México Border on March 5,2017 at Both Border Entry ways " The Village clown & Idiot" Wants to Build the Wall of Hate & Racism we will Help Bringing It Down We invite all to Join in this Day of Action !

"Si Se Va Poder !"

"Yes, it will Happen !"

PLEASE "SHARE" !"

"FALTAN "43" !

"VIVOS SE LOS LLEVARRON VIVOS LOS QUEREMOS !!'

http://www.upwa.info



NAFTA has been used to lower wages in the US, bust unions and create maquiladora slave labor zones with the Mexican government breaking independent unions. http://www.upwa.info