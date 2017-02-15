From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|
Shadow Puppet Show to benefit First They Came for the Homeless
|
Date
|
Sunday February 19
|
Time
|
2:30 PM
-
5:30 PM
|
Location Details
|
The Long Haul
3124 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94703
|
Event Type
|
Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|FTCftH
|
JOIN US to create magical shadow scenes in support of First They Come for the Homeless! Using donated tents, LED flashlights, and simple cut out shapes, we will create messages of love or inspiring scenes to promote awareness of homelessness in Berkeley. These tents will be donated to the homeless, and our shadow messages will be publicly on display on the streets of Berkeley. Now more than ever we must come together to show support and love for all.
Snacks provided
