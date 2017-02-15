top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 2/19/2017
Shadow Puppet Show to benefit First They Came for the Homeless
Date Sunday February 19
Time 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Location Details
The Long Haul
3124 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94703
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorFTCftH
JOIN US to create magical shadow scenes in support of First They Come for the Homeless! Using donated tents, LED flashlights, and simple cut out shapes, we will create messages of love or inspiring scenes to promote awareness of homelessness in Berkeley. These tents will be donated to the homeless, and our shadow messages will be publicly on display on the streets of Berkeley. Now more than ever we must come together to show support and love for all.

Snacks provided
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/firsttheycamefort...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 15th, 2017 4:04 PM
