From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War View other events for the week of 2/17/2017

Un-Presidents Day: A Resistance Resource Fair Date Friday February 17 Time 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Location Details Louden Nelson Community Center

301 Center St, Santa Cruz, California 95060 Event Type Conference Organizer/Author Santa Cruz General Strike Committee



Starting at 4pm at Louden Nelson Center in Downtown Santa Cruz, representatives from a variety of local groups will come together to share resources and help turn community passions into actions. Join us at 5pm for a conversation about turning Santa Cruz County into a genuine sanctuary for all, followed by a broader discussion of coalition-building throughout Santa Cruz County.



The General Strike on January 20 was a starting point for a national movement of resistance against the new autocratic and oligarchic administration. The visible power of inauguration weekend protests, including the Women’s March on January 21, energized the political consciousness of the country as the nation continues to resist in the form of airport blockades, taxi cab strikes, and mass corner store closings. The nation is increasingly aware of the power of the General Strike, but coordinating organization across various movements and platforms is necessary to successfully disrupt the administration.



On January 20, we invited Santa Cruz to imagine a better world; to respect women, LGBTQ individuals, to value black lives, to provide sanctuary for undocumented immigrants and refugees in crisis. On February 17, we invite you to begin building a coalition to create this world.



Schedule of Events:



4 - 5 pm: Meet and Greet with Affiliated Groups

5 - 6 pm: Central discussion of sanctuary for all

6:15 - 7 pm: Central discussion of coalition-building strategies



Affiliated groups involved in this event include:



Democratic Socialists of America, End Solitary Santa Cruz, The Hub for Sustainable Living, Medicare for All (Santa Cruz for Bernie), NAACP Santa Cruz, Organize Santa Cruz, People’s Disco, Print Organize Protest, Resource Center for Nonviolence, Rising Tide, Sanctuary Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz International Women’s Strike, Santa Cruz Solidarity Network, Socialist Alternative, Subrosa, UCSC Graduate Student Union, Warming Center Program, and more!



https://santacruzgeneralstrike.wordpress.com/ In support of the National General Strike called for on February 17, Organize Santa Cruz invites the public to get involved with their local community. We will gather with organizing groups across Santa Cruz County to plan a way forward in resistance of the Trump Administration.Starting at 4pm at Louden Nelson Center in Downtown Santa Cruz, representatives from a variety of local groups will come together to share resources and help turn community passions into actions. Join us at 5pm for a conversation about turning Santa Cruz County into a genuine sanctuary for all, followed by a broader discussion of coalition-building throughout Santa Cruz County.The General Strike on January 20 was a starting point for a national movement of resistance against the new autocratic and oligarchic administration. The visible power of inauguration weekend protests, including the Women’s March on January 21, energized the political consciousness of the country as the nation continues to resist in the form of airport blockades, taxi cab strikes, and mass corner store closings. The nation is increasingly aware of the power of the General Strike, but coordinating organization across various movements and platforms is necessary to successfully disrupt the administration.On January 20, we invited Santa Cruz to imagine a better world; to respect women, LGBTQ individuals, to value black lives, to provide sanctuary for undocumented immigrants and refugees in crisis. On February 17, we invite you to begin building a coalition to create this world.Schedule of Events:4 - 5 pm: Meet and Greet with Affiliated Groups5 - 6 pm: Central discussion of sanctuary for all6:15 - 7 pm: Central discussion of coalition-building strategiesAffiliated groups involved in this event include:Democratic Socialists of America, End Solitary Santa Cruz, The Hub for Sustainable Living, Medicare for All (Santa Cruz for Bernie), NAACP Santa Cruz, Organize Santa Cruz, People’s Disco, Print Organize Protest, Resource Center for Nonviolence, Rising Tide, Sanctuary Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz International Women’s Strike, Santa Cruz Solidarity Network, Socialist Alternative, Subrosa, UCSC Graduate Student Union, Warming Center Program, and more!

original image (640x640)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1740128729... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 15th, 2017 3:51 PM Import this event into your personal calendar.

