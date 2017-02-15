top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War
Un-Presidents Day: A Resistance Resource Fair
Date Friday February 17
Time 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
Louden Nelson Community Center
301 Center St, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz General Strike Committee
In support of the National General Strike called for on February 17, Organize Santa Cruz invites the public to get involved with their local community. We will gather with organizing groups across Santa Cruz County to plan a way forward in resistance of the Trump Administration.

Starting at 4pm at Louden Nelson Center in Downtown Santa Cruz, representatives from a variety of local groups will come together to share resources and help turn community passions into actions. Join us at 5pm for a conversation about turning Santa Cruz County into a genuine sanctuary for all, followed by a broader discussion of coalition-building throughout Santa Cruz County.

The General Strike on January 20 was a starting point for a national movement of resistance against the new autocratic and oligarchic administration. The visible power of inauguration weekend protests, including the Women’s March on January 21, energized the political consciousness of the country as the nation continues to resist in the form of airport blockades, taxi cab strikes, and mass corner store closings. The nation is increasingly aware of the power of the General Strike, but coordinating organization across various movements and platforms is necessary to successfully disrupt the administration.

On January 20, we invited Santa Cruz to imagine a better world; to respect women, LGBTQ individuals, to value black lives, to provide sanctuary for undocumented immigrants and refugees in crisis. On February 17, we invite you to begin building a coalition to create this world.

Schedule of Events:

4 - 5 pm: Meet and Greet with Affiliated Groups
5 - 6 pm: Central discussion of sanctuary for all
6:15 - 7 pm: Central discussion of coalition-building strategies

Affiliated groups involved in this event include:

Democratic Socialists of America, End Solitary Santa Cruz, The Hub for Sustainable Living, Medicare for All (Santa Cruz for Bernie), NAACP Santa Cruz, Organize Santa Cruz, People’s Disco, Print Organize Protest, Resource Center for Nonviolence, Rising Tide, Sanctuary Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz International Women’s Strike, Santa Cruz Solidarity Network, Socialist Alternative, Subrosa, UCSC Graduate Student Union, Warming Center Program, and more!

https://santacruzgeneralstrike.wordpress.com/
sm_un-presidents-day-fair.jpg
original image (640x640)


Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 15th, 2017 3:51 PM
Add Your Comments
