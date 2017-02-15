top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 2/16/2017
Día Sin Inmigrantes!
Date Thursday February 16
Time 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
Watsonville Plaza
Watsonville, California 95076
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRevoluna
Esta protesta nacional es para mostrar a nuestra nación cuántxs de nosotrxs realmente hay. ¡Lxs inmigrantes son la base de este país! Somos más poderosxs como uno! Estamos sin remordimientos y sin miedo!

This national protest is to show our nation how many of us there really are. Immigrants are the foundation of this country! We are more powerful as one! We are unapologetic and unafraid!
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1256751021...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 15th, 2017 3:46 PM
Add Your Comments
