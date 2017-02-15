From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Día Sin Inmigrantes!
Date
Thursday February 16
Time
12:00 PM
6:00 PM
Location Details
Watsonville Plaza
Watsonville, California 95076
Event Type
Protest
|Revoluna
Esta protesta nacional es para mostrar a nuestra nación cuántxs de nosotrxs realmente hay. ¡Lxs inmigrantes son la base de este país! Somos más poderosxs como uno! Estamos sin remordimientos y sin miedo!
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 15th, 2017 3:46 PM
This national protest is to show our nation how many of us there really are. Immigrants are the foundation of this country! We are more powerful as one! We are unapologetic and unafraid!