Welcome to Earth Day SF 2017.

This year we are going all out to bring the public the most educational, impactful and festive Earth Day Celebration to date. The festival will feature amazing top notch entertainment, dynamic panel discussions and speakers at our ‘Eco Teach In’ section, organic celebrity chef showcase, organic and vegan food courts, wine and beer gardens, clean energy zone ,cutting edge earth friendly products, an electric vehicle showcase, kids zone and our hugely popular ‘Silent disco stage’.



We are thrilled to present our 50th Anniversary of the Summer of love Tribute Stage, showcasing past and present Psychedelic Rock, Funk and Groovy World Beat performers. Our Psychedelic Eco Fashion Show is not to be missed and our kids zone is rockin’ Be sure to Get Involved in our day long Rally and ‘Teach In’ promoting real time actions, peaceful resistance and a forum of talks , Education and Solidarity .



Let your voice be heard !!! Join Us for a full day of Eco Activism, Education and Celebration of Mother Earth !!!

http://www.earthdaystreetfest.org/ For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 15th, 2017 12:55 PM