For the month of February, which is Black History Month, Sensible Cinema will pay tribute to a living martyr of the twenty-first century, Mumia Abu Jamal.



Screening of the film Long-Distance Revolutionary directed by Stephen Vittoria.



Long Distance Revolutionary, unlike any other film on Mumia, focuses on his dramatic life as a writer, journalist and revolutionary from Pennsylvania's Death Row. Through prison interviews, archival footage and dramatic readings and aided by a chorus of voices, including Cornel West, Alice Walker, Angela Davis and others, this riveting film explores Mumia's life before, during and after Death Row.

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 15th, 2017 11:18 AM