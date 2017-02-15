From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sensible Cinema | Mumia Abu Jamal: Long-Distance Revolutionary
Date
Friday February 17
Time
6:30 PM
8:30 PM
Location Details
Unitarian Universalist Center
1187 Franklin / Geary Streets in San Francisco
Event Type
Screening
|M Starks
For the month of February, which is Black History Month, Sensible Cinema will pay tribute to a living martyr of the twenty-first century, Mumia Abu Jamal.
Screening of the film Long-Distance Revolutionary directed by Stephen Vittoria.
Long Distance Revolutionary, unlike any other film on Mumia, focuses on his dramatic life as a writer, journalist and revolutionary from Pennsylvania's Death Row. Through prison interviews, archival footage and dramatic readings and aided by a chorus of voices, including Cornel West, Alice Walker, Angela Davis and others, this riveting film explores Mumia's life before, during and after Death Row.