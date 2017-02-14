From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
Climate Disruption Under Trump
|
Sunday February 19
1:00 PM
3:00 PM
Bobby Bowens Progressive Center, 2540 Macdonald Ave., Richmond, CA—across from Richmond Main Library, 10-minute walk from Richmond BART station.
Meeting
Sunflower Alliance
Climate change is an emergency; it’s time to treat it like one. Although our task seems even more daunting with the new administration, we are seeing more awareness and action than we have witnessed in decades. That is the silver lining to the orange cloud. This Sunflower Alliance General Assembly features a presentation by Dr. Janice Kirsch on learning how to be a “first responder” to the climate crisis, the greatest public health threat humankind has ever faced.
Kirsch is a physician who is also trained in public health as well as occupational and environmental medicine. She is the SF Bay Area Chapter leader of The Climate Mobilization and serves on the Steering Committee of 350 Bay Area.
Potluck lunch at 12:30, event begins at 1:00. Orientation to Sunflower Alliance's work at noon.