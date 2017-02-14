Climate change is an emergency; it’s time to treat it like one. Although our task seems even more daunting with the new administration, we are seeing more awareness and action than we have witnessed in decades. That is the silver lining to the orange cloud. This Sunflower Alliance General Assembly features a presentation by Dr. Janice Kirsch on learning how to be a “first responder” to the climate crisis, the greatest public health threat humankind has ever faced.



Kirsch is a physician who is also trained in public health as well as occupational and environmental medicine. She is the SF Bay Area Chapter leader of The Climate Mobilization and serves on the Steering Committee of 350 Bay Area.



Potluck lunch at 12:30, event begins at 1:00. Orientation to Sunflower Alliance's work at noon.

original image (960x720)

http://www.sunflower-alliance.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 14th, 2017 8:42 PM