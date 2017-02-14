top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 2/19/2017
Climate Disruption Under Trump
Date Sunday February 19
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
Bobby Bowens Progressive Center, 2540 Macdonald Ave., Richmond, CA—across from Richmond Main Library, 10-minute walk from Richmond BART station.
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSunflower Alliance
Climate change is an emergency; it’s time to treat it like one. Although our task seems even more daunting with the new administration, we are seeing more awareness and action than we have witnessed in decades. That is the silver lining to the orange cloud. This Sunflower Alliance General Assembly features a presentation by Dr. Janice Kirsch on learning how to be a “first responder” to the climate crisis, the greatest public health threat humankind has ever faced.

Kirsch is a physician who is also trained in public health as well as occupational and environmental medicine. She is the SF Bay Area Chapter leader of The Climate Mobilization and serves on the Steering Committee of 350 Bay Area.

Potluck lunch at 12:30, event begins at 1:00. Orientation to Sunflower Alliance's work at noon.
For more event information:
http://www.sunflower-alliance.org
