This is the first of many responses to our Mayor’s press conference last week. Join us and let our voices be heard! We will march in solidarity.



Although we acknowledge the current efforts to reach out to the community via a press conference, the truth is that we are still in the same place: with an outdated FPD immigration policy that needs to be reevaluated to reflect the current national threats to our undocumented community, and with our mayor and elected officials that have not made any commitments to implement new policies and structures to protect our undocumented community. Words are just not enough! Our undocumented community is telling us that they DO NOT feel safe after the press conference. Our county Sheriff continues a close partnership with ICE.



We are committed to a Fresno culture that emphasizes the dignity and safety of every Fresnan. We will show that Fresno is a sanctuary community, and communicate to our elected officials that we expect policies and structures that represent our values! We will also be advocating for a future town hall meeting, where residents of various immigration status will get the opportunity to communicate with elected officials. So bring your signs and walking shoes! We will meet up at City Hall and march in solidarity with our undocumented community.



Further details to come regarding the route. We will be staying on the sidewalks. This will be a family-friendly march, so bring the kids and grandparents!



We also ask that you refrain from violence and going onto the streets. Remember that we are doing this for our undocumented communities and we do not want to discourage our community from coming out with us!



This march will take place at the same time as LA's "Immigrants Make America Great," so join the movement, support your local community, invite your friends, and share this event.



*relaxed parking on Saturdays



¡Únase a nosotros y que se escuche nuestras voces! Marcharemos en solidaridad.

Aunque reconocemos los esfuerzos de nuestro alcalde con la conferencia de prensa que hizo, la verdad es que todavía estamos en el mismo lugar: No se ha comprometido a implementar nuevas polizas y programs que protegan a nuestra comunidad indocumentada. Y las leyes de policia tienen que ser renovadas.



Fresno es una comunidad santuario, que cree en la dignidad y la seguridad de cada persona. ¡Nuestros representantes nos tienen que demostrar que vamos a tener leyes que representan nuestros valores! Así que traigan sus cartelones y zapatos para caminar! Marcharemos juntos, un pueblo unido para que nuestro alcalde nos escuche.

Les daremos mas detalles pronto sobre la ruta.



Vamos a empezar en City Hall (la oficina del alcalde). Vamos a quedarnos en las banquetas. ¡Esta será una marcha para las familias, asi que traigan a los niñ@s y los abuelit@s!



*estacionamiento es gratis los sabados

