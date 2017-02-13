From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War View other events for the week of 2/19/2017

Honduras & Colombia: Models of US Control; violence, poverty and displacement Date Sunday February 19 Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Location Details Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library

6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.) Event Type Panel Discussion Organizer/Author Gene Ruyle Email cuyleruyle [at] mac.com Phone 510-332-3865

Sun, Feb 19, 2017: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm



Honduras & Colombia

Models of US Control; violence, poverty and displacement



Honduras and Colombia are centers for US Control in Latin America which has been in process over many years. The Colombian elite has welcomed Plan Colombia, extensive military training and 7 US military bases in exchange for "stability", class security, money, business interests and help opposing the mass anti-government movements over the years. The US has centers for intelligence gathering, a new "School of the Americas", bases with great military capacity, ready to invade any anti-US country, such as Venezuela, Ecuador, Cuba and Bolivia. The US is not supporting the Peace Process in Colombia which is being attacked by US created paramilitary armies, Gaintanistas and Urabeños. This is not to mention the many US mining and business. Many peasant and popular leaders are being assassinated at this very moment. We need to build opposition to the US wars around the world, be it in the Middle East, Latin America or at home.

In Honduras, the "Alliance for Prosperity", modeled after Plan Colombia, increases militarization and privatization, and is responsible for increased displacement, and corruption, violence, and repression.

The Presentation is sponsored by Bay Area Latin American Solidarity Coalition (BALASC) and The Task Force on the Americas.

Alice Loaiza: Lived in Colombia for many years and works with Marcha Patriotica. Also worked with CONAP, Coordinacion Nacional de Organizaciones Agrarias y Populares and also in international accompaniment. She has lived and worked in many parts of the country. In the Bay Area Alice works with BALASC and The Task Force on the Americas.

Diana Bohn: Visited Honduras for third time in December, 2016, as a member of the Root Causes of Migration Pilgrimage, which visited groups affected by the policies of the Alliance for Prosperity, government corruption, and violence. Diana is a Task Force on the Americas Board member and Member of BALASC.



Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library

6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)

FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML



About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.



For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,

Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email:

