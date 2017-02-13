top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights
Santa Cruz Stands Up Against Muslim Ban
by Steve Pleich
Monday Feb 13th, 2017 10:35 AM
Community Speaks Out Against Immigration Ban
sm_img_2522.jpg
original image (2592x1936)
The Trump Administration has introduced a policy that would block entry to the US of people, including permanent US residents, orginally from seven majority Muslim countries and has threatened to require all Muslims to register as such with the federal government. These racist policies are completely unacceptable and must be opposed. Dozens of concerned citizens and activists gathered at the Clock Tower at noon on Sunday, Feb. 12 to show that Santa Cruz welcomes all people, regardless of religion or national origin, and to unite with the people around the world who have voiced their opposition to the Trump/Bannon Muslim ban. The event, with Santa Cruz City Council Members Sandy Brown, Chris Krohn and Cynthia Mathews in attendance, was organized by Sanctuary Santa Cruz and endorsed by Jewish Voice for Peace, the Resource Center for Nonviolence and the Palestine Israel Action Committee.

Organizers Michael Gasser and Ernestina Saldana addressed the gathering as well as Council Members Krohn and Brown. Rabbi Paula Marcus from Temple Beth El led the group in song which preceeded a march through downtown.
§
by Steve Pleich Monday Feb 13th, 2017 10:35 AM
sm_img_2534.jpg
original image (2592x1936)
§
by Steve Pleich Monday Feb 13th, 2017 10:35 AM
sm_img_2538.jpg
original image (2592x1936)
§
by Steve Pleich Monday Feb 13th, 2017 10:35 AM
sm_img_2549.jpg
original image (2592x1936)
§
by Steve Pleich Monday Feb 13th, 2017 10:35 AM
sm_img_2542.jpg
original image (2592x1936)
§
by Steve Pleich Monday Feb 13th, 2017 10:35 AM
sm_img_2536.jpg
original image (2592x1936)
§
by Steve Pleich Monday Feb 13th, 2017 10:35 AM
sm_img_2525.jpg
original image (2592x1936)
