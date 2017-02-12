From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Womyn View other events for the week of 3/ 4/2017

Women’s Rights Are Workers’ Rights From the Russian Revolution of 1917 To the Streets 2017 Date Saturday March 04 Time 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM Location Details 3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street

2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author Gene Ruyle Email cuyleruyle [at] mac.com Phone 510-332-3865

3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street

2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley

The Peace and Freedom Party presents



Women’s Rights Are Workers’ Rights

From the Russian Revolution of 1917

To the Streets of Oakland in 2017



The 2017 Women’s March was the largest one-day protest in American history; accomplished with zero violence. One hundred years earlier, on March 8, 1917, the women of Petrograd began the Russian Revolution. Our speakers will discuss the contemporary significance of these two events: Marsha Feinland, P&F activist, asks “breaking the glass ceiling or smashing the state?”; Mary McIlroy, P&F activist, from liberation to feminism and back again; Luci Riley, National Nurses United, on women rising against Trump; and Eugene Ruyle, independent Marxist, on women and the Russian Revolution.



Sat, March 4, 2017 • 2:00 PM-4:30 PM

At the Starry Plough Pub, 3101 Shattuck Ave, at Prince St in Berkeley

FREE! (Please buy food & drink at the Pub.) FREE!



This is part of our on-going Socialist Forum Series on the first Saturday of every month. Doors open at 2 pm and the program will start promptly at 2:30 pm. The forum will end by 4:30 pm, but folks can stay and talk as long as you like.



For information, contact Gene: 510-332-3865 email:



The Peace and Freedom Party, born from the civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s, is committed to socialism, democracy, ecology, feminism, racial equality, and internationalism.

