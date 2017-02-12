top
$46.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay | Womyn
Women’s Rights Are Workers’ Rights From the Russian Revolution of 1917 To the Streets 2017
Date Saturday March 04
Time 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Location Details
3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street
2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorGene Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Suds, Snacks, & Socialism at the Starry Plough
3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street
2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley
The Peace and Freedom Party presents

Women’s Rights Are Workers’ Rights
From the Russian Revolution of 1917
To the Streets of Oakland in 2017

The 2017 Women’s March was the largest one-day protest in American history; accomplished with zero violence. One hundred years earlier, on March 8, 1917, the women of Petrograd began the Russian Revolution. Our speakers will discuss the contemporary significance of these two events: Marsha Feinland, P&F activist, asks “breaking the glass ceiling or smashing the state?”; Mary McIlroy, P&F activist, from liberation to feminism and back again; Luci Riley, National Nurses United, on women rising against Trump; and Eugene Ruyle, independent Marxist, on women and the Russian Revolution.

Sat, March 4, 2017 • 2:00 PM-4:30 PM
At the Starry Plough Pub, 3101 Shattuck Ave, at Prince St in Berkeley
FREE! (Please buy food & drink at the Pub.) FREE!

This is part of our on-going Socialist Forum Series on the first Saturday of every month. Doors open at 2 pm and the program will start promptly at 2:30 pm. The forum will end by 4:30 pm, but folks can stay and talk as long as you like.

For information, contact Gene: 510-332-3865 email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com

The Peace and Freedom Party, born from the civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s, is committed to socialism, democracy, ecology, feminism, racial equality, and internationalism.
http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
