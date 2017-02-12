top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/18/2017
Black Lives Matter Corner Stand in Capitola
Date Saturday February 18
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location Details
The four corners of Capitola Rd & 41st Ave
Capitola, CA 95062
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPhoebe
The women's march was a great success, AND many black women and activists issued poignant critiques about why it didn't work for them (https://www.colorlines.com/articles/why-im-skipping-womens-march-washington-opinion; https://theyarnmission.com/five-reasons-why-i-am-not-enamored-with-the-womens-march-local-or-national/).

One of the primary critiques expressed by many was that white women are only now showing up because THEIR rights are being threatened. Where was the "unity" when Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin, Yvette Smith, Rekia Boyd or numerous other black folks were wrongfully killed or injured by police?

So how can white people be in better integrity around this idea of unity? One easy step is to answer the call and put our bodies out there in a visible way for Black Lives Matter. This event is open to all but we want to especially encourage white allies to SHOW UP.

We will gather with our BLM signs at the corners of 41st and Capitola. This is a nonviolent, peaceful, family-friendly event. (Though please keep in mind that if you are bringing little kids, it is a busy intersection. We suggest bringing a stroller and activities for them.) We have every legal right to stand on a public sidewalk. We can't block it, but we can stand.

We aren't pretending this is going to magically 'fix racism' but it does:
1. Help to increase cultural pressure on white folks to stand up for black lives.
2. Show the local black community that they have our support.
3. Send a message to the police that we are watching them and will hold them accountable for racial discrimination.
4. Increase your integrity as a white activist.
5. Teach your kids to stand up for what is right.

Push through any fear and discomfort you may have and join us!

Let's get visible and more inclusive!
sm_black-lives-matter-bw.jpg
original image (1499x924)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1427798090...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 9:23 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code