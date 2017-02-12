From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 3/15/2017

Diversity film: Mind / Game Date Wednesday March 15 Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Location Details Ellen Driscoll Playhouse

325 Highland Ave

Piedmont, CA 94611 Event Type Screening Organizer/Author Appreciating Diversity Film Series



Chamique Holdsclaw grew up playing basketball. She led her New York City high school team to four straight state championships before she played for Pat Summit at the University of Tennessee, where she led her team to 3 consecutive national championships and became the all-time leading scorer and rebounder in the history of SEC women, an all-American, and Naismith Player of the Century. Holdsclaw was the first pick in the 1999 WNBA draft, Rookie of the Year and a WNBA All-Star. She's been called the "female Michael Jordan".



Alongside this extraordinary basketball career, Chamique Holdsclaw experienced depression, and was ultimately diagnosed with bi-polar disorder. "Mind/Game" chronicles her history, her struggles and her decision not to just go public with her condition, but to become a mental health advocate, so that other young people might more easily reach out and find help. Chamique's journey may seem unique, but millions of American suffer from mental illness, and many don't get the help they need.



The Diversity Film committee chose this film to open a discussion about mental health in highly competitive sports. William Rhoden, the sportswriter says in the film, "Mental health and athletics at the highest level are almost antithetic, because mental health is about seeking help, being vulnerable, talking openly about your issues, and success in competitive sports is about not showing weakness, not showing vulnerability, and not asking for help."



The Appreciating Diversity Film Series is sponsored by the Piedmont Appreciating Diversity Committee, Piedmont Adult School, City of Piedmont and Piedmont League of Women Voters.



For more info see diversityfilmserires.org or contact



Free; no need to RSVP, first come first served, usually all are seated. 3/15/2017 6:30-9:00 pm in Piedmont and also Sunday, 3/19/17, 3-4 pm in Oakland at The New ParkwayChamique Holdsclaw grew up playing basketball. She led her New York City high school team to four straight state championships before she played for Pat Summit at the University of Tennessee, where she led her team to 3 consecutive national championships and became the all-time leading scorer and rebounder in the history of SEC women, an all-American, and Naismith Player of the Century. Holdsclaw was the first pick in the 1999 WNBA draft, Rookie of the Year and a WNBA All-Star. She's been called the "female Michael Jordan".Alongside this extraordinary basketball career, Chamique Holdsclaw experienced depression, and was ultimately diagnosed with bi-polar disorder. "Mind/Game" chronicles her history, her struggles and her decision not to just go public with her condition, but to become a mental health advocate, so that other young people might more easily reach out and find help. Chamique's journey may seem unique, but millions of American suffer from mental illness, and many don't get the help they need.The Diversity Film committee chose this film to open a discussion about mental health in highly competitive sports. William Rhoden, the sportswriter says in the film, "Mental health and athletics at the highest level are almost antithetic, because mental health is about seeking help, being vulnerable, talking openly about your issues, and success in competitive sports is about not showing weakness, not showing vulnerability, and not asking for help."The Appreciating Diversity Film Series is sponsored by the Piedmont Appreciating Diversity Committee, Piedmont Adult School, City of Piedmont and Piedmont League of Women Voters.For more info see diversityfilmserires.org or contact julie [at] diversityfilmseries.org Free; no need to RSVP, first come first served, usually all are seated.



http://diversityfilmseries.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 1:31 AM Import this event into your personal calendar.

