ROAR (aka Revolutionary Organizing Against Racism) Conference is a FREE two day event, organized by Northern California Anti Racist Action, that will be held on March 11th at OMNI Commons in Oakland and March 12th at California Institute for Integral Studies in San Francisco.



ROAR will be a space to gather, build, and learn from each other’s struggles and continue to build an anti-racist front in the Bay Area and beyond. During these times more and more attention is being paid to those of us who use direct action and hold liberatory and revolutionary politics. We can use this moment not only to inspire others through our actions, but to also inspire with our ideas. To draw a line not just against this or that politician, or this or that alt-right figure, but to construct revolutionary positions such as returning land to the indigenous, centering black folks and their perspectives, community self defense, taking care of one another, putting women and gender non conforming people to the front, obliterating borders, opening prison doors, and gaining our freedom from the state, capitalism, and all the other damning institutions.



Themes and topics that will be covered at the conference include but are not limited to: ​Black Liberation/Black Power, Indigenous Struggles, Police Brutality, Community self-defense, Political Prisoners, Intersections of racism and disability, Undocumented + Immigrant struggles, Muslim struggles, Black + Brown unity, Anti-Patriarchy, Transphobia + Homophobia, Anti-Racism for White people, and ​History Lessons from Movements past.

original image (1367x1024)

http://roarconference.net For more event information: Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 12:00 AM