Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Santa Cruz Stands With Planned Parenthood
Hundreds Gather and Celebrate Planned Parenthood
original image (2048x1536)
In response to nationwide "Defund Planned Parenthood" rallies planned for Saturday, February 11th, hundreds of Santa Cruz women, men and children filled the sidewalks on the corner of Pacific and Soquel Avenues for the Stand With Planned Parenthood Santa Cruz event. The event was intended by the organizers to be a very positive and celebratory event meant to show support for our beloved healthcare provider and to remind folks of the many vital services provided by Planned Parenthood and the drawbacks of defunding. It was just that and more.
