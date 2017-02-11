top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Santa Cruz Stands With Planned Parenthood
by Steve Pleich (spleich [at] gmail.com)
Saturday Feb 11th, 2017 7:36 PM
Hundreds Gather and Celebrate Planned Parenthood
sm_16722768_1480246648676665_3716248851414889176_o.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
In response to nationwide "Defund Planned Parenthood" rallies planned for Saturday, February 11th, hundreds of Santa Cruz women, men and children filled the sidewalks on the corner of Pacific and Soquel Avenues for the Stand With Planned Parenthood Santa Cruz event. The event was intended by the organizers to be a very positive and celebratory event meant to show support for our beloved healthcare provider and to remind folks of the many vital services provided by Planned Parenthood and the drawbacks of defunding. It was just that and more.
