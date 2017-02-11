From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services Santa Cruz Stands With Planned Parenthood spleich [at] gmail.com)

Saturday Feb 11th, 2017 7:36 PM by Steve Pleich Hundreds Gather and Celebrate Planned Parenthood

original image (2048x1536) In response to nationwide "Defund Planned Parenthood" rallies planned for Saturday, February 11th, hundreds of Santa Cruz women, men and children filled the sidewalks on the corner of Pacific and Soquel Avenues for the Stand With Planned Parenthood Santa Cruz event. The event was intended by the organizers to be a very positive and celebratory event meant to show support for our beloved healthcare provider and to remind folks of the many vital services provided by Planned Parenthood and the drawbacks of defunding. It was just that and more.

