From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Americas | San Francisco View other events for the week of 3/17/2017

Resistance Works - How People Have Successfully Fought the U.S. Capital and Empire Date Friday March 17 Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Location Details The Eric Quezada Center for Culture and Politics; 518 Valencia; San Francisco, (2 blocks away from the 16th/Mission BART) Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author Diablo Rising Tide



Every day, people are fighting back against the Trump Administration, corporations and the forces of hate. From the immigration ban to the Dakota Access Pipeline to the normalization of white supremacy, we are seeing new waves of resistance no longer taking any shit from the authoritarian state. We see militant action appearing more and more frequently challenging these powers that be,and challenging orderly liberal political solutions.



Domestically, forces from the martyrs at Haymarket and the 1877 Great Railroad Strike (the only actual “general strike” in American history) to the march on Blair Mountain and the Flint sit down strikes to the Black Panthers, the American Indian Movement and the anti-nuclear movement of the 1960s and 1970s have shaped American dissent to capital and industry. Globally, people’s movements have ejected U.S. Empire from places like Cuba and Vietnam and led global insurrections against neo-liberalism from Chiapas, Mexico.



Now we can use history as a guide for more radical action and resistance.



Join us for a provocative and exciting discussion with Dr. Robert Buzzanco, Professor of History at the University of Houston, about militant and effective resistance to U.S. Capital and Empire.



This event is another in a series of Diablo Rising Tide events discussing militancy and escalation in social movements.



Robert Buzzanco is a Professor of History at the University of Houston. He is author of 'Masters of War: Military Dissent and Politics in the Vietnam Era' and 'Vietnam and the Transformation of American Life.' He teaches courses in War, Globalization and Terrorism, Social Movements, US Foreign Policy, and Twentieth Century History.



WHAT:Resistance Works - How People Have Successfully Fought the U.S. Capital and Empire

WHERE: The Eric Quezada Center for Culture and Politics; 518 Valencia; San Francisco, (2 blocks away from the 16th/Mission BART

WHEN: Friday, March 17th at 6:30pm

CONTACT:

DONATE: $5-20 donations to pay for the space; No one turned away for lack of funds!

RSVP: Militant resistance has a long history both domestically and abroad.Every day, people are fighting back against the Trump Administration, corporations and the forces of hate. From the immigration ban to the Dakota Access Pipeline to the normalization of white supremacy, we are seeing new waves of resistance no longer taking any shit from the authoritarian state. We see militant action appearing more and more frequently challenging these powers that be,and challenging orderly liberal political solutions.Domestically, forces from the martyrs at Haymarket and the 1877 Great Railroad Strike (the only actual “general strike” in American history) to the march on Blair Mountain and the Flint sit down strikes to the Black Panthers, the American Indian Movement and the anti-nuclear movement of the 1960s and 1970s have shaped American dissent to capital and industry. Globally, people’s movements have ejected U.S. Empire from places like Cuba and Vietnam and led global insurrections against neo-liberalism from Chiapas, Mexico.Now we can use history as a guide for more radical action and resistance.Join us for a provocative and exciting discussion with Dr. Robert Buzzanco, Professor of History at the University of Houston, about militant and effective resistance to U.S. Capital and Empire.This event is another in a series of Diablo Rising Tide events discussing militancy and escalation in social movements.Robert Buzzanco is a Professor of History at the University of Houston. He is author of 'Masters of War: Military Dissent and Politics in the Vietnam Era' and 'Vietnam and the Transformation of American Life.' He teaches courses in War, Globalization and Terrorism, Social Movements, US Foreign Policy, and Twentieth Century History.WHAT:Resistance Works - How People Have Successfully Fought the U.S. Capital and EmpireWHERE: The Eric Quezada Center for Culture and Politics; 518 Valencia; San Francisco, (2 blocks away from the 16th/Mission BARTWHEN: Friday, March 17th at 6:30pmCONTACT: diablorisingtide [at] riseup.net DONATE: $5-20 donations to pay for the space; No one turned away for lack of funds!RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1770728696581333/ Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 11th, 2017 2:20 PM Import this event into your personal calendar.

