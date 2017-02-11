On Saturday, February 11th 2017 family and community of Yuvette Henderson, killed by Emeryville Police in 2013, will gather for a a memorial and BBQ. This week marks two years since Henderson was gunned down in broad daylight with an AR-15 by EPD after she was accused of shoplifting.



When: 2 P.M., Saturday February 11th

Where: Lake Merritt Ampitheater

Who: Anti Police-Terror Project & family of Yuvette Henderson



The memorial will honor Yuvette Henderson and be a space for family and community to hold up her life and story. This will also be a space to talk about next steps in seeking justice for the mother of two. Anti Police-Terror Project is mobilizing a large turn-out at Oakland Federal Courthouse on Thursday February 23rd, 2017 to protest Emeryville Police’s denial of accountability.



Cat Brooks, co-founder of APTP says, “Emeryville Police Department will try to convince a court that they justifyably murdered Yuvette Henderson. They want to throw her case out. We say no. The community demands justice.”

