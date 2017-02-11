From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons
View other events for the week of 2/11/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Community Memorial and BBQ: Yuvette Henderson 2nd Angelversary
|
Date
|
Saturday February 11
|
Time
|
2:00 PM
-
4:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Lake Merritt Amphitheater
Lake Merritt Blvd, Oakland, California 94612
|
Event Type
|
Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Anti Police-Terror Project
|
On Saturday, February 11th 2017 family and community of Yuvette Henderson, killed by Emeryville Police in 2013, will gather for a a memorial and BBQ. This week marks two years since Henderson was gunned down in broad daylight with an AR-15 by EPD after she was accused of shoplifting.
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 11th, 2017 11:10 AM
When: 2 P.M., Saturday February 11th
Where: Lake Merritt Ampitheater
Who: Anti Police-Terror Project & family of Yuvette Henderson
The memorial will honor Yuvette Henderson and be a space for family and community to hold up her life and story. This will also be a space to talk about next steps in seeking justice for the mother of two. Anti Police-Terror Project is mobilizing a large turn-out at Oakland Federal Courthouse on Thursday February 23rd, 2017 to protest Emeryville Police’s denial of accountability.
Cat Brooks, co-founder of APTP says, “Emeryville Police Department will try to convince a court that they justifyably murdered Yuvette Henderson. They want to throw her case out. We say no. The community demands justice.”