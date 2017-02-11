top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
Impeach Trump Movement Has Started
by Stop Fascism
Saturday Feb 11th, 2017 3:40 AM
On Thursday, Congressman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) filed a “resolution of inquiry” that amounts to the first legislative step toward impeachment.
From: http://www.truthdig.com/report/item/the_long_road_to_impeach_trump_just_got_shorter_20170210
The petition is at https://impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org/
From: The Long Road to Impeaching Trump Just Got Shorter by Norman Solomon, 2/10/17 at
The momentum to impeach President Trump is accelerating.

On Thursday, Congressman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) filed a “resolution of inquiry” that amounts to the first legislative step toward impeachment.

A new poll shows that registered voters are evenly split, at 46-to-46 percent, on whether they “support” or “oppose” impeaching Trump. Just two weeks ago, the pro-impeachment figure was 35 percent.

Since inauguration, more than 800,000 people have signed a petition in the first stage of the Impeach Donald Trump Campaign, which will soon involve grassroots organizing in congressional districts around the country.

Under the Trump presidency, defending a wide range of past gains is both necessary and insufficient. Fighting for impeachment is a way to go on the offensive, directly challenging the huge corruption that Trump has brought to the White House.

From the outset, President Trump has been violating two provisions of the U.S. Constitution—its foreign and domestic “emoluments” clauses. In a nutshell, both clauses forbid personally profiting from presidential service beyond receiving a government salary.

https://impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org/
