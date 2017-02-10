top
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | San Francisco
Tell Trump & Netanyahu: No building on Stolen Land
Date Wednesday February 15
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
San Francisco Federal Building, 7th and Mission Streets
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorJewish Voice for Peace
Not here, Not there: Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu are two of a kind. Their racist and Islamophobic agendas go hand in hand. Trump says the wall he wants to build on the US-Mexico border is modeled on the walls Israel has built. Netanyahu himself made this point in recent tweets and Israeli companies are even bidding to construct it. David Friedman, Trump’s proposed appointment for Ambassador is a proponent and funder of illegal, Jewish-only Israeli settlement. He denies the existence of Palestinian refugees, recognized under international law. Friedman also wants to move the U.S. embassy to occupied Jerusalem, a city which is recognized internationally as a shared holy city.

Palestinians have for decades been fighting the systems and policies that are bringing so many people out in the streets in cities across the United States. Israel has long denied and banned Palestinians, tearing apart families and keeping millions of refugees from returning home.

On February 15th, Trump and Netanyahu will be meeting at the White House. The resistance we are all building to their anti-refugee, anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim policies here in the U.S. and in Israel must go hand in hand as well. We must seize this opportunity to say loud and clear -- from US to Palestine: #BuildMovementsNotWalls. Come out with your signs and voices to continue the resistance to Trump, Netanyahu, and Friedman.
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 10th, 2017 10:57 PM
