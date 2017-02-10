On February 11th, there are rallies planned across the country in support of defunding Planned Parenthood, a move which will cut off essential services to people all across the spectrum, but particularly those who are at or near the poverty line.



Join us in taking back the conversation around Planned Parenthood. The majority of the country does not believe it should be defunded, but we need to make sure that our voices are heard.



If you bring signs, make them short and clearly pro-PP/pro-choice. We want to make sure that we're seen as a counter-protest and not part of the larger protest.



More details about the protests we are fighting against here: protestpp.com/locations.



Join us in ensuring quality, affordable health care for all!

For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 10th, 2017 10:22 PM