STAND with Planned Parenthood for Counter Protest, Fairfield



On Saturday, February 11th, right-wing conservative protestors plan on descending on Planned Parenthood buildings for a coordinated nationwide demonstration in an effort to further persuade Congress to defund it. In response, we are asking those willing to join us in a COUNTER PROTEST and STAND by Planned Parenthood and their patients throughout the day to show our solidarity did not end after the Women's March. We must also remind anyone watching - be it media or congress -- the far-right Pro-"Life" aka birth advocates DO NOT speak for us, and that their shock-value propaganda tactics don't fool us.



So far, they've coordinated 104 rallies in 38 states, including the Fairfield and Napa PP locations. Counter actions will begin at the opening of business and will continue until the protestors have left the area.



I've spoken with the Director of PP Fairfield and advised her of our intentions. She advised that she will be sending PP's official policy regarding demonstrations to insure that our participation only serves to help both PP and their patients...not make matters worse or violate their code of conduct. Please check back and be sure to read any updates regarding a game plan and what we should expect..



For more information on the anti-PP protest locations in your area. Visit their website: protestpp.com/locations

https://www.facebook.com/events/7601019808...