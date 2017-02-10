From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Central Valley | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Womyn View other events for the week of 2/11/2017

Protect Planned Parenthood, Sacramento Date Saturday February 11 Time 8:30 AM - 11:30 AM Location Details Sacramento-- 5385 Franklin Blvd

Midtown Sacramento--201 29th Street

Roseville--729 Sunrise Avenue.

North Highlands--5700 Watt Avenue

Woodland--520 Cottonwood Street Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Mariana



If you are unable to counter-protest (in support of PP), consider donating to PP. Follow this link, and keep in mind you can donate to specific clinics:

https://secure.ppaction.org/site/Donation2?df_id=12833&12833.donation=form1&s_src=Evergreen_c3_PPDirected_tab



There are currently 5 Sacramento region locations that are listed as targets on February 11th (a Saturday). The locations are:

Sacramento-- 5385 Franklin Blvd

Midtown Sacramento--201 29th Street

Roseville--729 Sunrise Avenue.

North Highlands--5700 Watt Avenue

Woodland--520 Cottonwood Street



Most of these anti-PP protests (again WE are pro-PP, we are counter-protesting the anti-PP people) are planned from 9am to 11am. I would like to ask all of you to get there around 8am or 8:30 so we can be there to show support before the opposition arrives.

Due to the overwhelming amount of people who are interested in protecting Planned Parenthood, I would like to ask that we divide our efforts into protecting all 5 locations (and other nearby locations not listed) so these all have support. PLEASE keep in mind that you have to stay on the public sidewalk. You cannot block driveways, cannot be on the street, cannot be in the parking lot of any medical site (private property, police are then required to remove you).

Choose on your own which location you want to support.



These are the event guidelines:



GUIDELINES:

~It’s a good idea to have your participants wear pink to distinguish supporters from protesters.



~ For your safety and the safety of others, keep a distance from the opposition – across the street from protesters is

the best option if a health center is open.



~ It’s best NOT to interact at all with those opposing PP. Emotions can quickly escalate and lead to physical altercation. DO NOT engage with them.



~SPREAD OUT. This is a large amount of people who want to come and support PP. Think strategically. Go to various street corners in small groups (but do NOT block driveways and DO stay on the sidewalk).



~ DO SING, CHANT and promote pro-reproductive rights/pro-woman/ pro-family messages!



~Do BYOBB (Bring your own Bestie or Best Buddy!)

We also ENCOURAGE you to continue to show your love for our staff, patients, and mission:



IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN BECOMING A PATIENT ESCORT:

To become an escort for future dates, sign up to volunteer here: ppactionca.org. Only currently trained volunteer escorts will be deployed on February 11.



