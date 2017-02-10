|
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Racial Justice
Killing Iris Canada! One Hundred Year Old SF African American Woman Evicted By SF Sheriff
On February 10, 2017, San Francisco Sheriff Vicki Hennessey evicted 100-year-old African American San Francisco resident Iris Canada from her home, and did not give her counsel time to file an appeal.
original image (3412x1920)
On February 10, 2017, San Francisco Sheriff Vicki Hennessey evicted 100-year-old African American San Francisco resident Iris Canada from her home. The sheriff who was put in office by Mayor Ed Lee, Scott Weiner and David Chiu billionaire supporters have been allowing speculators and vulture capitalists to throw thousands of elderly, poor and minorities out of their homes for profits and massive gentrification.
For more media.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30mJxlFCiPI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtHfpva9Ohc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGkrx5RgMbI
Production of labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Vicki Hennessy Put In Office By Feinstein, Chiu and Billionaires
original image (1200x675)
Vicki Hennessy was supported by SF Mayor Ed Lee, Diane Feinstein, David Chiu and the vulture capitalists, speculators and billionaires and now she is evicting a 100 year old African American resident threatening her life.
original image (4032x3024)
Supporters of Iris Canada rallied and sat in at the office of San Francisco Sheriff Vicki Hennessy who kicked Iris Canada out of her home.
Iris Canada is being killed by the SF Sheriff Vicki Hennessy and voracious speculators and property developers who are killing the elderly and evicting thousands in San Francisco.
Mayor Ed Lee, his supporters and the billionaire developers supported Vicki Hennessy to do their bidding in gentrifying San Francisco and evicting poor, elderly and working class people out of the city.