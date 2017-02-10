top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 2/23/2017
Progressives: Where do we go from here? A talk by Norman Solomon
Date Thursday February 23
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Unitarian Universalist Center, Fireside Room
1187 Franklin St. (Corner Geary Blvd.) San Francisco
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorTom Gallagher
A public forum sponsored by Progressive Democrats of America-San Francisco

In his recent article, “The House should start impeachment against Trump now,” longtime journalist, media critic, author and activist Norman Solomon argues that “From the outset of his presidency, Trump has been violating the U.S. Constitution in a way that we have not seen before and should not tolerate.” Norman will address not just the technicalities of the law, but the entirety of the current situation that would cause Nixon White House counsel John Dean to say, “I don’t think Richard Nixon even comes close to the level of corruption we already know about Trump.” And, most importantly, he will talk about what we, the people, can do.

Norman Solomon is co-founder of the activist group RootsAction.org, which has nearly 1 million supporters online. He was a Bernie Sanders delegate from California to the Democratic National Convention, where he was the leader and coordinator of the Bernie Delegates Network

PDA business meeting at 6:00 pm
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 10th, 2017 5:36 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code