A public forum sponsored by Progressive Democrats of America-San Francisco



In his recent article, “The House should start impeachment against Trump now,” longtime journalist, media critic, author and activist Norman Solomon argues that “From the outset of his presidency, Trump has been violating the U.S. Constitution in a way that we have not seen before and should not tolerate.” Norman will address not just the technicalities of the law, but the entirety of the current situation that would cause Nixon White House counsel John Dean to say, “I don’t think Richard Nixon even comes close to the level of corruption we already know about Trump.” And, most importantly, he will talk about what we, the people, can do.



Norman Solomon is co-founder of the activist group RootsAction.org, which has nearly 1 million supporters online. He was a Bernie Sanders delegate from California to the Democratic National Convention, where he was the leader and coordinator of the Bernie Delegates Network



PDA business meeting at 6:00 pm

