Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
From Ferguson to Oakland: Rev. Traci Blackmon on Activism and Community Health
Date
Tuesday February 28
Time
6:00 PM
8:00 PM
Location Details
Samuel Merritt University Health Education Center
400 Hawthorne Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609
Event Type
Speaker
|Justin Berton
Rev. Traci Blackmon, an organizer and registered nurse, discusses her experiences in social justice activism and community health in the wake of Michael Brown Jr.'s murder in Ferguson, MO. In Ferguson, Rev. Blackmon provided a mobile faith-based outreach program to improve health outcomes in underserved and impoverished areas. She co-authored the newly released "White Privilege" curriculum currently being taught throughout the United Church of Christ.
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 10th, 2017 12:26 PM
The event is FREE and open to the community.