top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/28/2017
From Ferguson to Oakland: Rev. Traci Blackmon on Activism and Community Health
Date Tuesday February 28
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
Samuel Merritt University Health Education Center
400 Hawthorne Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorJustin Berton
Rev. Traci Blackmon, an organizer and registered nurse, discusses her experiences in social justice activism and community health in the wake of Michael Brown Jr.'s murder in Ferguson, MO. In Ferguson, Rev. Blackmon provided a mobile faith-based outreach program to improve health outcomes in underserved and impoverished areas. She co-authored the newly released "White Privilege" curriculum currently being taught throughout the United Church of Christ.

The event is FREE and open to the community.
sm_reverend-traci-blackmon.jpg
original image (902x901)
For more event information:
http://www.samuelmerritt.edu/smu_events/20...
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 10th, 2017 12:26 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code