|
City of Berkeley's new urban agricultural package
|
Date
|
Thursday February 23
|
Time
|
7:00 PM
-
9:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
2530 San Pablo Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94702
|
Event Type
|
Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Ecology Center
|Email
|carrie [at] ecologycenter.org
|Phone
|510-548-2220 x239
|
There's a new proposed measure to define and support urban agriculture activities to increase food grown in Berkeley. Discussion will include gardening unoccupied residential lots, in commercial zones or hillside spaces, types of gardens including rooftop gardens, and the process for starting or maintaining an existing garden. Our speaker is Brandi Campbell Wood, Chief of Staff to Mayor Jessie Arreguin. Co-sponsored by the Berkeley Community Gardening Collaborative, a fiscally sponsored project of the Ecology Center.
We hope to see community members interested in urban ag at this free event, Thursday, 2/23/17 at 7pm at the Ecology Center.