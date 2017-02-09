top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 2/23/2017
City of Berkeley's new urban agricultural package
Date Thursday February 23
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
2530 San Pablo Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94702
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorEcology Center
Emailcarrie [at] ecologycenter.org
Phone510-548-2220 x239
There's a new proposed measure to define and support urban agriculture activities to increase food grown in Berkeley. Discussion will include gardening unoccupied residential lots, in commercial zones or hillside spaces, types of gardens including rooftop gardens, and the process for starting or maintaining an existing garden. Our speaker is Brandi Campbell Wood, Chief of Staff to Mayor Jessie Arreguin. Co-sponsored by the Berkeley Community Gardening Collaborative, a fiscally sponsored project of the Ecology Center.

We hope to see community members interested in urban ag at this free event, Thursday, 2/23/17 at 7pm at the Ecology Center.
sm_2737299930_8f9763914f_b.jpg
original image (1024x768)
For more event information:
http://ecologycenter.org/events/city-of-be...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 9th, 2017 5:09 PM
Add Your Comments
