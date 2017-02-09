From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestine | Central Valley
#NoSettlements - NoBan - NoWall – Jerusalem4All!
Date
Sunday February 12
Time
10:30 AM
12:30 PM
Location Details
Sheraton Grand, 1230 J St., Sacramento
Event Type
Protest
|Sac Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights
Protest at annual meeting of AIPAC – the self-proclaimed Israel lobby which supports illegal settlement building, land theft, home demolitions, extrajudicial killing & other violations of human rights & international law. Dump AIPAC & Dump Trump - Yes Palestinian Rights!
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 9th, 2017 2:10 PM