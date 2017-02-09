top
Palestine | Central Valley
#NoSettlements - NoBan - NoWall – Jerusalem4All!
Date Sunday February 12
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Location Details
Sheraton Grand, 1230 J St., Sacramento
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSac Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights
Protest at annual meeting of AIPAC – the self-proclaimed Israel lobby which supports illegal settlement building, land theft, home demolitions, extrajudicial killing & other violations of human rights & international law. Dump AIPAC & Dump Trump - Yes Palestinian Rights!
feb_12_2017_protest_nosettlements_noban_nowall_jerusalem4all.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (47.3kb)
For more event information:
http://www.Sac4Palestine.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 9th, 2017 2:10 PM
Add Your Comments
