Ungovernables vs Milo by Caitlin Manning

Thursday Feb 9th, 2017 12:44 PM

Protestors prevent Alt.Right racist mysogyne Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking at UC Berkeley, then they have a dance party and a march through the streets of Berkeley.





Download Video (102.0mb) <video style="max-width: 800px;" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/02/09/output_for_indymedia.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/02/09/output_for_indymedia.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/02/09/output_for_indymedia.mp4" title="download video: output_for_indymedia.mp4"><br/><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/02/09/output_for_indymedia.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br/>Download Video</a> (102.0mb)</video>

Download Video (102.0mb) Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:

