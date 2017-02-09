top
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | Racial Justice
Ungovernables vs Milo
by Caitlin Manning
Thursday Feb 9th, 2017 12:44 PM
Protestors prevent Alt.Right racist mysogyne Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking at UC Berkeley, then they have a dance party and a march through the streets of Berkeley.
Download Video (102.0mb)
Protestors prevent Alt.Right racist mysogyne Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking at UC Berkeley, then they have a dance party and a march through the streets of Berkeley.
