Conscious Eating Conference

Conscious Eating Conference Date Saturday March 11 Time 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Location Details David Brower Center

2150 Allston Way

Berkeley, CA 94704

(Near the UC Berkeley Campus) Event Type Conference Organizer/Author Hope Bohanec Email hope [at] upc-online.org Phone 707-540-1760



We are dedicating a section of the conference this year to the question, How Does Religion Help or Hinder Animal Liberation? According to Pew research, 84% of the world population, and 78% of the U.S. population, consider themselves religious or have a religious identity. Many animal activists believe that spiritual communities are a “low-hanging fruit” for vegan advocacy, but are they? What do various religions say about our relationship to animals and the natural world? We will explore these questions through speakers representing Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Atheism.



Registration is free for students with ID and only $15 for others pre-registration, $25 at the door, so register today! Includes breakfast pastries and fruit and a delicious vegan lunch.



Click here for more information and to register:

