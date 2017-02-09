top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
us
international
Topics
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 3/11/2017
Conscious Eating Conference
Date Saturday March 11
Time 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
David Brower Center
2150 Allston Way
Berkeley, CA 94704
(Near the UC Berkeley Campus)
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorHope Bohanec
Emailhope [at] upc-online.org
Phone707-540-1760
United Poultry Concerns’ 6th Annual Conscious Eating Conference brings expert speakers to Berkeley, California to share their ideas about the best food choices we can make for the planet, ourselves, and other animals. This year, we have some of the legends and heroes of our movement speaking like Carol Adams, Will Tuttle, and Lisa Kemmerer.

We are dedicating a section of the conference this year to the question, How Does Religion Help or Hinder Animal Liberation? According to Pew research, 84% of the world population, and 78% of the U.S. population, consider themselves religious or have a religious identity. Many animal activists believe that spiritual communities are a “low-hanging fruit” for vegan advocacy, but are they? What do various religions say about our relationship to animals and the natural world? We will explore these questions through speakers representing Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Atheism.

Registration is free for students with ID and only $15 for others pre-registration, $25 at the door, so register today! Includes breakfast pastries and fruit and a delicious vegan lunch.

Click here for more information and to register: http://www.upc-online.org/forums/2017/
For more event information:
http://www.upc-online.org/forums/2017/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 9th, 2017 10:49 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code