From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Stand With Standing Rock - Stop Dakota Access Pipeline
Date Saturday February 11
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location Details
Window On The Bay Park,
Camino El Estero and Del Monte Ave,
Monterey California
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMonterey County Nonviolent Action committee
On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it has notified Congress that it plans to grant Energy Transfer Partners the final easement to build the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL).
The approval is a massive blow to DAPL opponents, who have waged a months-long resistance to the pipeline on the grounds that it violates Indigenous treaty rights and threatens access to clean water.
The Standing Rock Sioux and Indigenous American peoples who have fought for their sacred tribal land and water rights deserve human dignity and a healthy future. We stand with them in the fight to stop this destructive pipeline project. Join us!
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/7267323874...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 9th, 2017 10:19 AM
