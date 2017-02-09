top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War View other events for the week of 3/ 4/2017
Celebrate the 70th birthday of ANSWER organizer Richard Becker
Date Saturday March 04
Time 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Location Details
2969 Mission St.
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorANSWER Coalition
Emailanswer [at] answersf.org
Phone415-821-6545
Please join us in celebrating 50 years of social activism and Richard Becker's 70th birthday on Saturday, March 4!

As ANSWER Coalition’s West Coast director, Richard Becker has been central to virtually every mobilization against U.S. war, occupation and sanctions in the Bay Area for more than 15 years. Richard’s social justice activism stretches back to his youth in Rochester N.Y., to the fight against the Vietnam war, for the Attica prisoners’ uprising, for the Palestinian struggle for self-determination, and so much more.

His initial action was the first huge anti-war march in New York City, April 15, 1967. In the early 1980s, he organized against the Nazis and Klan in rural Oroville, CA. Richard has traveled worldwide — often with Ramsey Clark — to countries targeted by the U.S. government: Palestine, Sudan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Cuba, Yugoslavia, El Salvador, and other countries in Asia, Latin America and Europe. The objective? To document the effects of U.S. aggression and help galvanize solidarity with the peoples of the world.

Of his book “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire,” Ramsey Clark says, Richard “gives us the most focused and penetrating analysis we have of the real dynamics in the continuing persecution of the Palestinian people. He calls for international unity to end this tragic injustice.” Richard’s 70th birthday celebration opens a new chapter for him in the struggle.

Refreshments - No host bar
richard_becker.jpg
For more event information:
http://www.ANSWERsf.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 9th, 2017 8:30 AM
