View other events for the week of 2/21/2017
Dr. Ray Tomkins: What Lennar and the Navy Are Doing at the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard.
Date Tuesday February 21
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
Fireside Room, Unitarian Center
1187 Franklin St. (at Geary) SF
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Emailmlyon01 [at] comcast.net
Phone415-215-7575
Dr. Ray Tompkins, is an historian and a scientific expert on pollution in Bayview Hunters Point and the environmental racism that has poisoned a San Francisco neighborhood with over 400 toxic waste sites plus a federal and a state Superfund site.

Today’s talk is about what developer Lennar Corp. and the Navy are doing to hide the radiological and toxic pollution that lies below the ground that’s supposed to support a glitzy new neighborhood of condos, parks, ball fields, and office space rivaling downtown buildings. In 2012, it was revealed that the company the Navy hired to conduct the clean-up since at least the mid-1990s, Tetra Tech, was submitting false samples for analysis. But even without the Tetra Tech problems, environmentalists say the area is unsafe because the Navy’s standard of “clean” is dirty by EPA standards. For Lennar, this project is untold millions of profit. For the tens of thousands of people expected to live in this new development, the unanswered questions of nuclear and chemical dangers are a potential time bomb. Read more in San Francisco, January 2017. http://bit.ly/SFshipyard

17-02-21-program.jpg
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 8th, 2017 11:38 PM
