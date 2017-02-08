From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/21/2017

Dr. Ray Tomkins: What Lennar and the Navy Are Doing at the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard. Date Tuesday February 21 Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Location Details Fireside Room, Unitarian Center

1187 Franklin St. (at Geary) SF Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author Michael Lyon Email mlyon01 [at] comcast.net Phone 415-215-7575



Today’s talk is about what developer Lennar Corp. and the Navy are doing to hide the radiological and toxic pollution that lies below the ground that’s supposed to support a glitzy new neighborhood of condos, parks, ball fields, and office space rivaling downtown buildings. In 2012, it was revealed that the company the Navy hired to conduct the clean-up since at least the mid-1990s, Tetra Tech, was submitting false samples for analysis. But even without the Tetra Tech problems, environmentalists say the area is unsafe because the Navy’s standard of “clean” is dirty by EPA standards. For Lennar, this project is untold millions of profit. For the tens of thousands of people expected to live in this new development, the unanswered questions of nuclear and chemical dangers are a potential time bomb. Read more in San Francisco, January 2017.



Dr. Ray Tompkins, is an historian and a scientific expert on pollution in Bayview Hunters Point and the environmental racism that has poisoned a San Francisco neighborhood with over 400 toxic waste sites plus a federal and a state Superfund site.Today’s talk is about what developer Lennar Corp. and the Navy are doing to hide the radiological and toxic pollution that lies below the ground that’s supposed to support a glitzy new neighborhood of condos, parks, ball fields, and office space rivaling downtown buildings. In 2012, it was revealed that the company the Navy hired to conduct the clean-up since at least the mid-1990s, Tetra Tech, was submitting false samples for analysis. But even without the Tetra Tech problems, environmentalists say the area is unsafe because the Navy’s standard of “clean” is dirty by EPA standards. For Lennar, this project is untold millions of profit. For the tens of thousands of people expected to live in this new development, the unanswered questions of nuclear and chemical dangers are a potential time bomb. Read more in San Francisco, January 2017. http://bit.ly/SFshipyard

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 8th, 2017 11:38 PM Import this event into your personal calendar.

