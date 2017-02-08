The rise of Donald Trump to president of the United States is an insurrection of the oligarchs. Trump has assembled a cabinet of billionaires, military generals, and corporate CEOs dedicated to war, the destruction of democratic rights and the eradication of whatever remains of the progressive reforms—achieved through decades of mass struggles—that ameliorated conditions of life for the working class.
However, Trump is not some sort of monstrous interloper in what is a flawed but essentially decent society. He is the genuine face of the American ruling class. The road along which he is taking the American people was paved by Obama. The Democratic Party is concentrating its criticism of Trump not on his ultra-right wing agenda, but on his alleged “softness” toward Russia and his insufficient deference to the CIA.
There is a burning necessity for workers and young people to develop a genuine political alternative to war and social reaction. Enormous social and political struggles are on the horizon, but a political leadership must be built. There is no time to lose.
Suggested reading for Thursday's class:
