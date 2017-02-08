From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 2/ 9/2017

The Inauguration of Donald Trump: The Insurrection of the Oligarchs
Date Thursday February 09
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details 204 Dwinelle Hall, UC Berkeley, California
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/Author IYSSE at UC Berkeley



Suggested reading for Thursday's class:



Trump appeals to the military against the press and the courts

http://wsws.us11.list-manage.com/track/click?u=83b8c3f0fc4187013b28d1df2&id=1df0c027af&e=a0bf31872e



The mass protests against Trump and the role of the Democratic Party

http://wsws.us11.list-manage1.com/track/click?u=83b8c3f0fc4187013b28d1df2&id=f5bb5be751&e=a0bf31872e



The way forward in the fight against Trump

http://wsws.us11.list-manage.com/track/click?u=83b8c3f0fc4187013b28d1df2&id=7428907b22&e=a0bf31872e



Trump blurts out the truth about US killings and the media goes wild

http://wsws.us11.list-manage.com/track/click?u=83b8c3f0fc4187013b28d1df2&id=d5d372a9af&e=a0bf31872e



Why is the New York Times promoting the “black bloc”?

http://wsws.us11.list-manage.com/track/click?u=83b8c3f0fc4187013b28d1df2&id=30cff44ac2&e=a0bf31872e The rise of Donald Trump to president of the United States is an insurrection of the oligarchs. Trump has assembled a cabinet of billionaires, military generals, and corporate CEOs dedicated to war, the destruction of democratic rights and the eradication of whatever remains of the progressive reforms—achieved through decades of mass struggles—that ameliorated conditions of life for the working class.However, Trump is not some sort of monstrous interloper in what is a flawed but essentially decent society. He is the genuine face of the American ruling class. The road along which he is taking the American people was paved by Obama. The Democratic Party is concentrating its criticism of Trump not on his ultra-right wing agenda, but on his alleged “softness” toward Russia and his insufficient deference to the CIA.There is a burning necessity for workers and young people to develop a genuine political alternative to war and social reaction. Enormous social and political struggles are on the horizon, but a political leadership must be built. There is no time to lose.Suggested reading for Thursday's class:Trump appeals to the military against the press and the courtsThe mass protests against Trump and the role of the Democratic PartyThe way forward in the fight against TrumpTrump blurts out the truth about US killings and the media goes wildWhy is the New York Times promoting the “black bloc”?

