On February 11, 2017 there will be a press conference and rally to stop the start up of all Japanese nuclear power plants. Despite the fact that nearly 6 years after Fukushima the 3 melted down plants continue to release radioactive material. Radioactive water continues to flow into the Pacifica and TEPCO has now discovered a hole in the No. 2 reactor with a level of 530 sieverts an hour. There is also a growing epidemic of thyroid cancer among children and families and the Abe government is demanding that families move back into the Fukushima area with the argument that they have decontaminated the area. Toshiba which heavily invested in nuclear power has now faced major downsizes as it takes billions of dollars in losses. The government also passed a "secrecy law" that is being used to silence journalists and investigators about what is happening at Fukushima and also they are working to pass a "conspiracy law" to jail political opponents.

The drive to militarization is also leading to more new military bases with nuclear weapons in Okinawa. The militarization of Japan and Asia will only hurt the people of Fukushima, Japan and the world.

Join with us to let our voices be heard to defend the children and families of Okinawa and the people of Japan from nuclear contamination and destruction.



Speak Out and Rally initiated by

No Nukes Action Committee

http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/



Radiation level at Fukushima reactor highest since 2011 disaster; grating hole found "If the deposits are confirmed as fuel debris, it would be the first time the utility has found any at the three units that suffered meltdowns."

http://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20170202/p2g/00m/0dm/087000c

February 2, 2017 (Mainichi Japan)



TOKYO (Kyodo) -- The radiation level inside the containment vessel of the No. 2 reactor at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex stood at 530 sieverts per hour at a maximum, the highest since the 2011 disaster, the plant operator said Thursday.



Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. also announced that based on image analysis, a hole measuring 2 meters in diameter has been found on a metal grating beneath the pressure vessel inside the containment vessel and a portion of the grating was distorted.



According to TEPCO, the extremely high radiation level was found near the entrance area in the space just below the pressure vessel. The previously highest radiation level monitored in the interior of the reactor was 73 sieverts per hour.



The hole could have been caused by nuclear fuel that penetrated the reactor vessel as it overheated and melted due to the loss of reactor cooling functions in the days after a powerful earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011 hit northeastern Japan.



According to the image analysis, about 1 square meter of the grating was missing.



The plant operator plans to deploy a robot at the bottom of the reactor containment vessel, which houses the reactor pressure vessel, to check the conditions there.



The analysis follows TEPCO's discovery Monday of a black mass deposited on the grating directly beneath the pressure vessel, possibly melted fuel after the unit suffered a meltdown along with two other Fukushima Daiichi reactors.



Images captured using a camera attached to a telescopic arm on Monday also showed part of the grating has gone. A further analysis of the images found a 2-meter hole in an area beyond the missing section on the structure.



If the deposits are confirmed as fuel debris, it would be the first time the utility has found any at the three units that suffered meltdowns.



Following one of the world's worst nuclear disasters since the 1986 Chernobyl catastrophe, the No. 1 to 3 reactors suffered fuel meltdowns.



Portions of the fuel in the reactors are believed to have melted through the pressure vessels and accumulated at the bottom of the containment vessels.



The actual condition of the melted fuel has remained unknown due to high radiation levels.



Japan Toshiba pulling out of overseas nuclear reactor construction

http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201701280024.html

THE ASAHI SHIMBUN

January 28, 2017 at 16:30 JST





Toshiba Corp. President Satoshi Tsunakawa replies to a question during a news conference in Tokyo on Jan. 27. (Shogo Koshida)

Toshiba Corp. has decided to withdraw from the business of constructing nuclear reactors overseas after forecasting a huge deficit for its U.S. subsidiary in the business year ending in March.



The Tokyo-based electronics appliance maker said Jan. 27 the decision was taken to prevent business deficits from rising sharply again in the future.



“We focused on the nuclear business among all of our energy businesses, but this will change," Toshiba's president, Satoshi Tsunakawa, said in a news conference on Jan. 27. "This will entail a review of our overseas (nuclear) business.”



Toshiba had failed to grasp huge losses that would result from the purchase of a company that was constructing nuclear reactors by its subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric Corp.



Reflecting on that failure, Toshiba plans to strengthen the supervision of its overseas nuclear business by putting related divisions under the direct control of the president.



In the future, Toshiba plans to concentrate only on designing, manufacturing and supplying nuclear reactors. It will withdraw from the reactor construction business because of the difficulties in forecasting construction costs.



“We will eliminate the risk from the construction business,” Tsunakawa said.



Toshiba has aimed to win orders for 45 or more nuclear reactors overseas by fiscal 2030. However, it now plans to review that goal.



The deficit from the nuclear business in the United States is likely to increase to about 700 billion yen ($6.1 billion) in this business year. Toshiba plans to announce the exact amount on Feb. 14 when it releases its financial statement for the period from April to December 2016.



Over 200 protest gov't's resumption of Henoko base relocation work

http://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20161227/p2a/00m/0na/012000c

December 27, 2016 (Mainichi Japan)





Participants of a demonstration against the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to the Henoko district of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, stage a sit-in in front of the gates at the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Schwab in Nago on Dec. 27, 2016. (Mainichi)

NAGO, Okinawa -- More than 200 people staged a protest here against the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to the Henoko district of this city on Dec. 27 as the government resumed construction work the same day, chanting slogans such as "No base for Henoko's sea."



In front of the gates at U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Schwab in Henoko, a sit-in began shortly past 6:30 a.m. as base security guards wearing helmets kept watch. One after another, protesters arrived by bus or car at the gates used by construction vehicles to join the demonstration.



This afternoon, the central government resumed base relocation work for the first time since March, after Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga retracted his revocation of his predecessor's approval for reclamation work off Henoko as part of the base relocation work a day earlier.



"This is the start of a new struggle. We must not lose," said Satoru Oshiro, 53, secretary-general of the Okinawa Heiwa Undo Center (Okinawa peace movement center), as he addressed the protesters. In response, rally participants raised placards reading, "No to resumption of construction work!" and "Don't kill the sea."



The day marked three years since then Okinawa Gov. Hirokazu Nakaima approved the central government's request for reclamation work off Henoko. Gov. Onaga, who replaced Nakaima, subsequently rescinded his predecessor's approval, but he retracted the revocation on Dec. 26 after the Okinawa Prefectural Government lost a court battle against the central government over the issue.



Keiichi Yamauchi, 66, a farmer from the Okinawa Prefecture village of Yomitan who has taken part in anti-base protests for about three years, said, "The situation has returned to what it was that day three years ago." Raising his fist in anger, he added, "If the relocation work is granted, Okinawa, which is filled with U.S. military bases, will face an even worse situation. We must start over."



Makoto Yasu, 51, an occupational therapist from the Okinawa Prefecture town of Yonabaru, joined the protest ahead of his work. "If the base is built here, our daily lives will be further threatened." He emphasized, "The military won't protect the lives of residents."



Meanwhile, Kyoki Nakagawa, secretary-general of the LDP's Okinawa Prefectural Chapter, said, "The Supreme Court ruling showed that the previous governor's decision was not mistaken. Relocation is unavoidable if we are to eliminate the dangers posed by Futenma air station. I will closely watch the progress of construction."

original image (2048x1536)

Japan Fukushima Community Clinic-Let Fukushima Children Have a Future

https://www.clinic-fukushima.jp/english/



Build Clinics for Fukushima Children





We have to protect children from radiation. Setting up clinics in Fukushima is crucial for children to survive.



The accident of Fukushima nuclear plants spread tremendous amount of caesium out to the air whichwas equivalent to 168 times the caesium released by the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. The damage caused by this accident could far exceed the severity of the Chernobyl accident.

120,000 people were forced to evacuate from their home town, and 60,000 left their home by their own decision even though they would lose all of the provisions of their lives.

In reality, there are still 360,000 children in Fukushima Prefecture who have remained behind, and 75% of the lands upon which these children run and play every day have been identified as having heavy contamination of radiation.

They also found caesium in the urine of children who evacuated urgently at the time of the crisis.

Radiation contamination can cause serious disease. Children therefore should be removed from the area immediately.

However, in reality, there are many people who cannot afford moving out of their homes without financial help or governmental assistance, and they have demanded help from the government. The government does not show willingness to help. Moreover, the special advisor for health care of victims who was hired by the prefectural government has tried to convince people that the contamination level was still very safe, and has falsified the scale of the disaster as small as possible by hiding the sickness of the children.

A mother’s group from Fukushima has been sitting in occupation tents at different ministries offices in Tokyo, and calling for the government to protect their children’s future. This was the beginning of this movement, and it inspired 60,000 people to join the demonstration against nuclear plants in Tokyo on September 19, 2011. It is now spreading over many different places in the world.

Reliable clinics are urgently wanted in Fukushima!

Scoring the surface of the contaminated soil is not enough to secure their safety, and the children have been continuously contaminated every day for a year by now. There is anxiety that some children starting to show symptoms of sickness. Many mothers are wondering whether their children’s symptoms are caused of the radiation, but cannot find trustworthy doctors who will truly listens to the concern of the victims. It is a crucial issue in Fukushima that there are no doctors whom people rely on. Most doctors in general hospitals and clinics in cities refuse to admit, and even doubt, that there is a correlation between these symptoms of sickness and radiation in any cases. In the case of Chernobyl, there are reports of thyroid-related disease, hormonal disorder, anemia, headache, heart-related disease, lung conditions, low immune system and cancers.

Hiroshima victims of the atomic bomb obtained peace of minds because of a clinic they could rely on, but they had to set it up by themselves. They also spent tremendous effort to fight against the Japanese government over injustice in treatments.

Koyo Clinic in Hiroshima-city is an excellent model of this type of clinic. In 1970’s, leukemia was found among the second generation of the atomic bomb victims. Those people who suffered leukemia could not find a doctor who would admit the correlation between their leukemia and the radiation and give special treatments. They therefore had to set up a clinic themselves and found a doctor who was willing to fight against the government. Kenzabro Oue praised the clinic and said “ It was the integration of education and people’s commitment”

Children in Fukushima urgently need to set up clinics so that they can invite doctors willing to work with this issue from different places outside of Fukushima.

You can help Fukushima children by setting up clinics that they can rely on





We are people calling to set up clinics

●Seino, Kazuhiko

Teachers Union Fukushima, former chairperson

●Sato, Sachiko

Chairperson of non-profitable organization

●Shina, Chieko

Activist of Occupation Camp in Tokyo

●Hashimoto, Koichi

National Union Koriyama branch, chairperson

●Ichikawa, Junko

Fukushima Union Coalition, chairperson

●Suzuki, Koichiro

Farmer/Yui Networking

●Sasaki, Nobuo

Professor of Sakuranoseibo College

●Watanabe, Kaoru

Prefecture Union of Fukushima, chairperson



●Yoshida, Ryojun

Hiroshima Koyo clinic, doctor

●Sugii, Yoshihiko

Honcho clinic, doctor

●Matsue, Hiroto

Cancer Treatment Center, president

●Yoshiomto, Tetsuro

Kumatecho clinic, doctor

●Suemitsu, Michimasa

Yaokita hospital, doctor/Yao-city Parliament member

●Fuse, Yukihiko

Tatebayashi Kosei hospital, doctor







Goal



US $ 3,000,000







PayPal Account for Donation



PayPal Account :

Account Holder : WATANABE Kaoru

Secretary Treasurer, Fund-raising Committee for Fukushima Clinic

Alternative Account for Donation

SWIFT Code：MHCBJPJT

Account No.：715-1991275

Account Name：FUND-RAISING COMMITTEE FOR FUKUSHIMA CLINIC

Fund-raising Committee

For Fukushima Clinic



84 Taira Hobaracho

Datee, Fukushima 960-0662

Japan

http://www.clinic-fukushima.jp

info [at] clinic-fukushima.jp

Please ask us how to send money



