Racialized Violence: From Prisons to Palestine Date Wednesday February 15 Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Location Details Kresge Town Hall, UC Santa Cruz Event Type Concert/Show Organizer/Author UCSC Women's Center



The Women’s Center at UCSC is pleased to invite you to Sister Solidarity 2017, a series of events throughout the month of February, honoring Women’s Heritage Month! This year’s theme for Sister Solidarity is "Art and Activism as Healing."



Through Sister Solidarity we seek to celebrate the importance of women’s activism and highlight their contributions to our society. Our events will focus on a feminist and the social justice approach to art collectives, the Israeli occupation of Palestine and its connection to prison industrial complex. Sister Solidarity seeks to reclaim the word “women” by honoring all women across all intersectionalities.



Sister Solidarity Events:



“Racialized Violence: from Prisosn to Palestine”

Keynote Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Time: doors 6:30 p.m., program 7:00 p.m. - 8: 30 p.m.

Kresge Town Hall



“Borderlands: Singing Through The Prison Walls”

Workshop Thursday, February 16, 2017

Time: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Location: Namaste Lounge



Singer/songwriter Naima Shalhoub will perform and speak about her current work, “Borderlands: Singing Through The Prison Walls”, that was recorded in San Francisco County Jail for incarcerated women. She will perform her renowned song Ferguson- Gaza Blues, which connects the white supremacist state violence against Black people and the 2014 Israeli assault on Gaza. Naima will also speak about the prison industrial complex and its relation to the ongoing Palestinian struggle for liberation.UCSC Professor Gina Dent, from the Feminist Studies department, will lead the discussion with Shalhoub. Dr. Dent will speak of her experiences during her visit to Palestine with a delegation of women of color and its connection between prison technology and Israel.



Naima Shalhoub is a Lebanese-American composer, musician, and educator who uses her music and songwriting as a vessel for freedom, advocating for social justice and inspiring healing. She has performed all over the Bay Area, as well as internationally (Cairo, Beirut, etc). Naima has also performed for organizations like Restorative Justice for Oakland Youth, the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, the National Association for Community and Restorative Justice, and has performed her songs in Arabic, Spanish, French, and Italian. She has spoken and performed on programs opening for Cornel West and Angela Davis.



Dr. Gina Dent is an associate professor in the Feminist Studies Department at UCSC who is interested in researching African literary and cultural studies, legal theory, and popular culture. Dr. Dent received her PH.D in English and Comparative Literature from Columbia University and has co-authored with Angela Davis in “Prison as a Border: A Conversation on Gender, Globalization and Punishment.” Currently, Dr. Dent is working on publishing several books, one being and extension of Prisons as a Border.



"Borderlands: Singing Through The Prison Walls" will be an iintroduction to songwriting as a literary form of healing and a vessel for activism. Naima will be building off the conversations from her keynote presentation to help students develop their own voice and songs. It will be a space for students to learn about the way art is activism and how to begin conversations around social injustices through creation.



To learn more about Naima please visit:



There will also be FREE food from Falafel!



