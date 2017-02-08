top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Womyn
Protect Planned Parenthood - Santa Cruz
Date Saturday February 11
Time 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Location Details
Soquel Ave at Pacific Ave. Santa Cruz
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Author#StandwithPP
PROTECT PLANNED PARENTHOOD!

In response to nationwide "Defund Planned Parenthood" rallies planned for Saturday, February 11th by "ProtestPP" (http://protestpp.com/locations), we would like to hold a Stand With Planned Parenthood Santa Cruz event.

This is a positive event meant to show support for our beloved healthcare provider and to remind folks of the many vital services provided by Planned Parenthood and the drawbacks of defunding.

***IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT WE NOT ENGAGE WITH ANTI-PP PROTESTERS***

WEAR PINK, BRING PINK SIGNS! Some signs will be available.

We will have informational flyers to hand out.

MEET AT THE SIDE WALL OF NEW LEAF ON SOQUEL AT PACIFIC

We will line up single file starting at the curb on the sidewalk at the corner of Pacific and Soquel and fill in going south (toward the beach). We must stay on the sidewalk and not block foot or vehicle traffic. Feel free to bring personal music device and dance!

Express appreciation for our beloved Planned Parenthood which provides affordable healthcare-without-judgement!

We are there to model love and gratitude and joy.

Any conflict will be used against us and against Planned Parenthood. Joy will make this a fun event and is so much better than dour repression! Let's have fun.

*** Above all, Planned Parenthood is pleased with the outpouring of support and wants to stress that pro-PP participants should NOT engage with anti-PP protesters, and Planned Parenthood is not connected with this effort. Their official statement: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B_Eut_tee7pHQ0xKRVFMODdINTU3SnJzQ3pZUTFUSk5WVUtV/view
stand_with_planned_parenthood.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2582303079...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 8th, 2017 2:50 PM
Add Your Comments
