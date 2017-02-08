From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Womyn View other events for the week of 2/11/2017

Protect Planned Parenthood - Santa Cruz Date Saturday February 11 Time 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM Location Details Soquel Ave at Pacific Ave. Santa Cruz Event Type Protest Organizer/Author #StandwithPP



In response to nationwide "Defund Planned Parenthood" rallies planned for Saturday, February 11th by "ProtestPP" (



This is a positive event meant to show support for our beloved healthcare provider and to remind folks of the many vital services provided by Planned Parenthood and the drawbacks of defunding.



***IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT WE NOT ENGAGE WITH ANTI-PP PROTESTERS***



WEAR PINK, BRING PINK SIGNS! Some signs will be available.



We will have informational flyers to hand out.



MEET AT THE SIDE WALL OF NEW LEAF ON SOQUEL AT PACIFIC



We will line up single file starting at the curb on the sidewalk at the corner of Pacific and Soquel and fill in going south (toward the beach). We must stay on the sidewalk and not block foot or vehicle traffic. Feel free to bring personal music device and dance!



Express appreciation for our beloved Planned Parenthood which provides affordable healthcare-without-judgement!



We are there to model love and gratitude and joy.



Any conflict will be used against us and against Planned Parenthood. Joy will make this a fun event and is so much better than dour repression! Let's have fun.



