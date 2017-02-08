Space is limited. To attend, you must RSVP here: https://goo.gl/forms/ZNtVSOPJrHsmgYMn2
Join National DSA organizer Hannah Allison and DSA member Seth Leibson for an interactive discussion and skills training on community organizing and direct action.
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
48 S 7th St, San Jose
Thursday, 2/9 at 6:30-8:30 PM
(Note: we will be upstairs)
Hannah is an organizer, educator, and social worker from rural North Carolina. She has nine years of experience organizing in community, labor, and environmental organizations. She is an adjunct professor in the Graduate School of Social Services at Fordham University. She currently lives in New York and travels around the country to support the work of local DSA chapters. You can find her on twitter @syllabussmasher.
Seth is a South Bay DSA member, originally from upstate New York, who has worked as a labor and community organizer.
Questions? Email svdemsoc [at] gmail.com