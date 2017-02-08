From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: South Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 2/ 9/2017

Resist Trump! Protect Our Communities and Fight For Socialism Date Thursday February 09 Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Location Details San Jose Peace and Justice Center

48 S 7th St, San Jose Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author South Bay Democratic Socialists of America Email svdemsoc [at] gmail.com



Join National DSA organizer Hannah Allison and DSA member Seth Leibson for an interactive discussion and skills training on community organizing and direct action.



San Jose Peace and Justice Center

48 S 7th St, San Jose

Thursday, 2/9 at 6:30-8:30 PM

(Note: we will be upstairs)



Hannah is an organizer, educator, and social worker from rural North Carolina. She has nine years of experience organizing in community, labor, and environmental organizations. She is an adjunct professor in the Graduate School of Social Services at Fordham University. She currently lives in New York and travels around the country to support the work of local DSA chapters. You can find her on twitter @syllabussmasher.



Seth is a South Bay DSA member, originally from upstate New York, who has worked as a labor and community organizer.



