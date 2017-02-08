top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
South Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
Resist Trump! Protect Our Communities and Fight For Socialism
Date Thursday February 09
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
48 S 7th St, San Jose
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSouth Bay Democratic Socialists of America
Emailsvdemsoc [at] gmail.com
Space is limited. To attend, you must RSVP here: https://goo.gl/forms/ZNtVSOPJrHsmgYMn2

Join National DSA organizer Hannah Allison and DSA member Seth Leibson for an interactive discussion and skills training on community organizing and direct action.



Thursday, 2/9 at 6:30-8:30 PM
(Note: we will be upstairs)

Hannah is an organizer, educator, and social worker from rural North Carolina. She has nine years of experience organizing in community, labor, and environmental organizations. She is an adjunct professor in the Graduate School of Social Services at Fordham University. She currently lives in New York and travels around the country to support the work of local DSA chapters. You can find her on twitter @syllabussmasher.

Seth is a South Bay DSA member, originally from upstate New York, who has worked as a labor and community organizer.

Questions? Email svdemsoc [at] gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/6231047612...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 8th, 2017 12:47 PM
