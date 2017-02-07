Mass demonstrations broke out at airports against Donald Trump’s selective hate-filled travel ban on Muslims. Out of nowhere, illegal, and for no good reason, except to cause great hardship, 60,000 visas were cancelled. Trump’s attack on the Muslim minority is part of his drive to start a holy war with Islam. It came during holocaust remembrance and the commemorations of the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 interning Japanese American citizens in concentration camps during WWII.



How can the mass outpourings go beyond opposition and point humanity to a different future? Come participate in our discussion and see our statement just posted on newsandletters.org, “Trump’s American fascism must be defeated.” Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 7th, 2017 8:40 PM