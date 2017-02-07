top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 2/12/2017
Human solidarity with immigrants vs. Trump’s latest fascist edict
Date Sunday February 12
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
Niebyl-Proctor Library
6501 Telegraph Ave.
Oakland
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorNews & Letters
Emailbanandl [at] yahoo.com
Mass demonstrations broke out at airports against Donald Trump’s selective hate-filled travel ban on Muslims. Out of nowhere, illegal, and for no good reason, except to cause great hardship, 60,000 visas were cancelled. Trump’s attack on the Muslim minority is part of his drive to start a holy war with Islam. It came during holocaust remembrance and the commemorations of the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 interning Japanese American citizens in concentration camps during WWII.

How can the mass outpourings go beyond opposition and point humanity to a different future? Come participate in our discussion and see our statement just posted on newsandletters.org, “Trump’s American fascism must be defeated.”
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 7th, 2017 8:40 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code