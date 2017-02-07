top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Womyn View other events for the week of 2/11/2017
STAND with Planned Parenthood - February Call to Action
Date Saturday February 11
Time 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Location Details
The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSTAND San José
STAND WITH PLANNED PARENTHOOD!

Join STAND San José to line The Alameda in support of the Planned Parenthood: San Jose Health Center. Anti-choice protesters are targeting PP locations nationwide on February 11th, but we’re going to turn out and turn up to show the opposition what San José and the Bay are made of!

Details are being ironed out with the city, but think block-party-meets-political-demonstration, peacefully affirming the right of all people to safe, affordable reproductive health services, and gender supportive health care.

We’ll have speakers from the community and local government, activities for kids, and rest areas for elders and folks with disabilities. We’ll also have a postcard station with materials to join in the 10 Actions / 100 Days initiative and tell our representatives that they must support health and choice for all.

This event will be accessible to people of all ages and abilities. Like Planned Parenthood itself, this will be a trans supportive space. Honor the space and privacy of Planned Parenthood and their clients, ignore anti-choicers, and respect our neighbors on The Alameda!

Please see our FAQ for more information - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1QDwiJ8R4zNMBWPLH4Jf5KsDiUHJXibdKLa-ZMhrYRwE/edit?usp=sharing
sm_stand-with-planned-parenthood-san-jose.jpg
original image (1501x725)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3705964999...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 7th, 2017 6:01 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code