From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Womyn View other events for the week of 2/11/2017

STAND with Planned Parenthood - February Call to Action Date Saturday February 11 Time 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Location Details The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126 Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author STAND San José



Join STAND San José to line The Alameda in support of the Planned Parenthood: San Jose Health Center. Anti-choice protesters are targeting PP locations nationwide on February 11th, but we’re going to turn out and turn up to show the opposition what San José and the Bay are made of!



Details are being ironed out with the city, but think block-party-meets-political-demonstration, peacefully affirming the right of all people to safe, affordable reproductive health services, and gender supportive health care.



We’ll have speakers from the community and local government, activities for kids, and rest areas for elders and folks with disabilities. We’ll also have a postcard station with materials to join in the 10 Actions / 100 Days initiative and tell our representatives that they must support health and choice for all.



This event will be accessible to people of all ages and abilities. Like Planned Parenthood itself, this will be a trans supportive space. Honor the space and privacy of Planned Parenthood and their clients, ignore anti-choicers, and respect our neighbors on The Alameda!



Please see our FAQ for more information - STAND WITH PLANNED PARENTHOOD!Join STAND San José to line The Alameda in support of the Planned Parenthood: San Jose Health Center. Anti-choice protesters are targeting PP locations nationwide on February 11th, but we’re going to turn out and turn up to show the opposition what San José and the Bay are made of!Details are being ironed out with the city, but think block-party-meets-political-demonstration, peacefully affirming the right of all people to safe, affordable reproductive health services, and gender supportive health care.We’ll have speakers from the community and local government, activities for kids, and rest areas for elders and folks with disabilities. We’ll also have a postcard station with materials to join in the 10 Actions / 100 Days initiative and tell our representatives that they must support health and choice for all.This event will be accessible to people of all ages and abilities. Like Planned Parenthood itself, this will be a trans supportive space. Honor the space and privacy of Planned Parenthood and their clients, ignore anti-choicers, and respect our neighbors on The Alameda!Please see our FAQ for more information - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1QDwiJ8R4zNMBWPLH4Jf5KsDiUHJXibdKLa-ZMhrYRwE/edit?usp=sharing

original image (1501x725)

https://www.facebook.com/events/3705964999... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 7th, 2017 6:01 PM Import this event into your personal calendar.

