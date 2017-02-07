top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 2/13/2017
Friends of the Public Bank of Oakland
Date Monday February 13
Time 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Location Details
Small Wonder Cafe, probably upstairs. 37 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorFriends of the Public Bank of Oakland
Emailcontact [at] friendsofpublicbankofoakland.org
Join us in promoting a public bank for the City of Oakland!

The Friends of the Public Bank of Oakland was formed by members of Commonomics and Strike Debt Bay Area in August, 2016.

In November, we succeeded in getting the Oakland City Council to instruct the City Administrator to report on the usefulness of a feasibility study for creating The Public Bank of Oakland. Our next goal is to convince the City Council to commission that study as soon as possible, and incorporate it into a business plan for a public bank in Oakland. The City of Oakland, with our organizing help, held a public forum on public banking at Oakland City Hall, on Thursday, February 9, 2017. At this meeting we will be debriefing that forum, and moving in to high gear to respond to the Request for Qualifications that Oakland put forth to obtain information needed to report to the City Council in early March.

After the Administrator's report, we will lobby the Oakland City Council to pass enabling legislation that will create and fund a public bank for Oakland. Our overarching goal is to see a public bank flourish in Oakland while it helps the community, thereby providing an example for other jurisdictions wishing to rid themselves of their dependence on Wall Street banks.

For more event information:
http://friendsofpublicbankofoakland.org/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 7th, 2017 5:34 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code