Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/26/2017
Liberated Lens Black History Month film screening: Within Our Gates
Date Sunday February 26
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Oakland Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens film collective
Emailliberated_lens [at] lists.riseup.net
Oldest surviving film made by an African American director.

1920 American silent film portrays the contemporary racial situation in the United States
during the early twentieth century, the years of Jim Crow, the revival of the Ku Klux Klan, the Great Migration
of blacks to cities of the North and Midwest, and the emergence of the "New Negro"

$5, no one turned away for lack of funds

free popcorn!
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 7th, 2017 1:53 PM
