Oldest surviving film made by an African American director.



1920 American silent film portrays the contemporary racial situation in the United States

during the early twentieth century, the years of Jim Crow, the revival of the Ku Klux Klan, the Great Migration

of blacks to cities of the North and Midwest, and the emergence of the "New Negro"



$5, no one turned away for lack of funds



free popcorn!

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 7th, 2017 1:53 PM