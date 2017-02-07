From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 2/26/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Liberated Lens Black History Month film screening: Within Our Gates
|
Date
|
Sunday February 26
|
Time
|
6:30 PM
-
9:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Oakland Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
|
Event Type
|
Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Liberated Lens film collective
|Email
|liberated_lens [at] lists.riseup.net
|
Oldest surviving film made by an African American director.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 7th, 2017 1:53 PM
1920 American silent film portrays the contemporary racial situation in the United States
during the early twentieth century, the years of Jim Crow, the revival of the Ku Klux Klan, the Great Migration
of blacks to cities of the North and Midwest, and the emergence of the "New Negro"
$5, no one turned away for lack of funds
free popcorn!