Mail slingshot issue #123
Date
Sunday February 12
Time
1:00 PM
-
9:00 PM
Location Details
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
Event Type
Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|slingshot collective
Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #123 -- drop by for an hour or 8 hours anytime between 1 pm and 9 pm. Meet new people. We will be mailing 12,000 copies to all 50 US states and about 20 countries.
