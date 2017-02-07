From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Arts + Action | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 3/ 9/2017

8TH Annual Disability Services & Legal Center Film Festival Date Thursday March 09 Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Location Details Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road in Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Event Type Other Organizer/Author Disablity Services & Legal Center Email Lake [at] myDSLC.org Phone 707-636-3063

8TH Annual Disability Services & Legal Center Film Festival

at the Summerfield Cinemas in Santa Rosa. The festival will highlight two multiple award-winning films “Getting Up: The Tempt One Story” and “Down Under Mystery Tour”, stories about overcoming disability through the power of perseverance, humor and creativity. Films will inspire you and make this evening truly enjoyable.

Where: Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road in Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Cost: A 10$ Tickets can be purchased at the door, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds

Information: Call DSLC 707-636-3063 or

The event is sponsored by Disability Services & Legal Center.



“Getting Up: The Tempt One Story”

After being diagnosed with Lou Gehrigs Disease in 2003, fully paralyzed LA artist Tony 'TEMPT' Quan, a legendary LA graffiti artist, social activist, and publisher gets his creative voice back through an unlikely friendship with a perfect stranger- Mick Eberling. Mick organized a crew of hackers and artists to invent a low-cost, open source DIY device that would let Tempt create art with his eyes. Getting Up is a documentary about the life of artist Tempt One and the quest to give him back his ability to do art. It asks the question, ‘How does a fallen man get back up?’



“Down Under Mystery Tour”

This comedy follows an intellectually-disabled film director, who wants to make a TV show featuring two blondes traveling around Australia, but he is forced to use disabled actors instead and must resort to sabotage, violence, voodoo and murder to get them off his set.





Thursday, March 9, 2017, 6-8pm community is invited to join us for our8TH Annual Disability Services & Legal Center Film Festivalat the Summerfield Cinemas in Santa Rosa. The festival will highlight two multiple award-winning films “Getting Up: The Tempt One Story” and “Down Under Mystery Tour”, stories about overcoming disability through the power of perseverance, humor and creativity. Films will inspire you and make this evening truly enjoyable.Where: Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road in Santa Rosa, CA 95405Cost: A 10$ Tickets can be purchased at the door, but no one will be turned away due to lack of fundsInformation: Call DSLC 707-636-3063 or Lake [at] MyDSLC.org The event is sponsored by Disability Services & Legal Center.“Getting Up: The Tempt One Story”After being diagnosed with Lou Gehrigs Disease in 2003, fully paralyzed LA artist Tony 'TEMPT' Quan, a legendary LA graffiti artist, social activist, and publisher gets his creative voice back through an unlikely friendship with a perfect stranger- Mick Eberling. Mick organized a crew of hackers and artists to invent a low-cost, open source DIY device that would let Tempt create art with his eyes. Getting Up is a documentary about the life of artist Tempt One and the quest to give him back his ability to do art. It asks the question, ‘How does a fallen man get back up?’“Down Under Mystery Tour”This comedy follows an intellectually-disabled film director, who wants to make a TV show featuring two blondes traveling around Australia, but he is forced to use disabled actors instead and must resort to sabotage, violence, voodoo and murder to get them off his set. Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 7th, 2017 11:08 AM Import this event into your personal calendar.

