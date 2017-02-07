top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Arts + Action | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 3/ 9/2017
8TH Annual Disability Services & Legal Center Film Festival
Date Thursday March 09
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road in Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorDisablity Services & Legal Center
EmailLake [at] myDSLC.org
Phone707-636-3063
Thursday, March 9, 2017, 6-8pm community is invited to join us for our
8TH Annual Disability Services & Legal Center Film Festival
at the Summerfield Cinemas in Santa Rosa. The festival will highlight two multiple award-winning films “Getting Up: The Tempt One Story” and “Down Under Mystery Tour”, stories about overcoming disability through the power of perseverance, humor and creativity. Films will inspire you and make this evening truly enjoyable.
Where: Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road in Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Cost: A 10$ Tickets can be purchased at the door, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds
Information: Call DSLC 707-636-3063 or Lake [at] MyDSLC.org
The event is sponsored by Disability Services & Legal Center.

“Getting Up: The Tempt One Story”
After being diagnosed with Lou Gehrigs Disease in 2003, fully paralyzed LA artist Tony 'TEMPT' Quan, a legendary LA graffiti artist, social activist, and publisher gets his creative voice back through an unlikely friendship with a perfect stranger- Mick Eberling. Mick organized a crew of hackers and artists to invent a low-cost, open source DIY device that would let Tempt create art with his eyes. Getting Up is a documentary about the life of artist Tempt One and the quest to give him back his ability to do art. It asks the question, ‘How does a fallen man get back up?’

“Down Under Mystery Tour”
This comedy follows an intellectually-disabled film director, who wants to make a TV show featuring two blondes traveling around Australia, but he is forced to use disabled actors instead and must resort to sabotage, violence, voodoo and murder to get them off his set.


Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 7th, 2017 11:08 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code